Dirty Deals: Zee brakes, wide-ratio cassettes, Oakleys and much more!

Shimano Zee M640 Disc Brake – £144.99 – £94.99

Save 34%! “The Shimano Zee M640 Disc Brake comes with a Servo-Wave brake lever and 4-piston ceramic disc brake caliper.”

Under Armour UA Qualifier Storm Packable Jacket – £85.00 – £59.97

“Rain in the forecast? Run prepared with this lightweight, packable, water-repellent jacket. Designed to be smarter than anything you’ve ever run in before, all of our UA Qualifier gear works together—or on its own—to keep you focused. We’ve covered the details, you just run.”

Shimano SLX M7000 11 Speed Cassette – £74.99 – £35.99

Save 52%! “SLX M7000 11-Speed cassette featuring light weight minimal design sprocket carrier. Hyperglide sprockets have a computer designed tooth configuration with contoured shift gates, resulting in a crisp smooth shift even under load. Close ratio gearing allows a more efficient use of energy through finer cadence control.”

Shimano XT M8000 Rapidfire Pods – £99.99 – £28.99

Save 71%! “Lightweight, compact and durable shifters which boast a redefined design for top performance out on the trails.”

Castelli Gabba 3 Limited Edition Short Sleeve Jersey – £150.00 – £89.99

Save 41%! Don’t let the roadies keep this amazing garment to themselves. One of these under your lightweight jacket of choice and you’re all set for Autumn-Winter. “Even with all the Gabba imitations available on the market, the pros still buy the real thing, and it’s easy to see why. The original Gabba Jersey was a truly revolutionary product, for the first time there was a jersey available that was lightweight, windproof, waterproof and truly breathable, and now on its third generation the Gabba is better than ever.”

Effetto Mariposa Giustaforza II Pro Deluxe Torque Wrench – £189.99 – £149.99

Save £40.00! “Targeted at professional users, Giustaforza II 2-16 Pro is red anodized and has a reversible ratcheting head. The Deluxe version is completed with cycling-specific bits and comes into a practical wrap package.”

Oakley Radar EV Path Sunglasses – £155.00 – £99.99

Save £55.01! “The original Radar eyewear combined everything Oakley has learned from decades of research with the world’s best athletes, and with the taller lens of Radar EV and its extended range of view in the upper peripheral region, the heritage of performance has a new milestone. The lightweight frame of stress-resistant O Matter maintains a comfortable Three-Point Fit with the sure grip of Unobtainium components while channelling air to keep you cool, and with High Definition Optics, you’ll have visual clarity and impact resistance that meet the uncompromising standards.”

Answer Pro Taper Expert 810 Handlebar – £67.99 – £14.99

Save 77%! “Trail-ready with ProTaper’s own tube profile, this amazing bar measures thicker around the clamping area and tapers down in low-stress sections for superior performance. This is the perfect choice of upgrade for twisting and turning through trail after trail with a width of 810mm and a rise of 1″.”

NS Bikes Radiance Flat Pedals – £89.99 – £43.69

Save 51%! “A high-quality set of flat pedals which offer unbeatable levels of strength and reliability for use with any style of MTB. This stunning model offers varied pin heights which cup the sole of your foot perfectly whilst still allowing for easy foot positioning. Additionally, this model’s larger foot platform offers tons of grip, so you can get the best out of every ride.”

LifeLine Lock On Grip – £8.99 – £5.39

Save 40%! “Brand-X quality lock on grips feature a double diamond pattern texture to provide great grip, 2x Alloy lock on collars ease installation and provide extra security in all riding conditions. A special rubber compound offers excellent vibration and shock absorption to reduce fatigue.”

Selle Italia Novus TM Saddle – £89.99 – £29.99

Save £60.00! “The Novus TM Flow Saddle is a reborn model from Selle Italia that’s been extensively updated and enhanced. Designed for occasional cyclists that value high levels of performance but still at an affordable price point. It is shaped to help you to find the optimum position for your best power output, yet still provides lasting comfort over long distances due to its low central cut-out.”

Answer Pro Taper 780 Handlebars – £67.99 – £14.99

Save 77%! “A strong, wide and low bar that’s ideal for downhill riding and aggressive off-road use. This stunning model features ProTAPER technology which puts added strength in the clamp and rise sections without adding any excess weight at the ends of the bar, Its cutmarks make it simple to cut to your desired length.”