Dirty Deals: kit bags, pink pedals, e-bike tyres and much more!

These Dirty Deals are either specific products that we’ve ridden and rated, or at the very least are brands we’re familiar with and rate highly.

>>> Last week’s Dirty Deals:fitness trackers, CamelBaks, SLX disc brakes and much more!

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

Shimano M9100 XTR 1×12 Groupset – £1,599.99 – £849.00

Save 46%! XTR M9100 12 Speed Rapidfire Shifter. XTR M9100 12 Speed Rear Derailleur. XTR M9100 XC Brake Caliper. XTR M9100 12 Speed QuickLink Chain. XTR BL-M9100 Complete Brake Levers. XTR M9100 12 Speed Cassette. XTR M900 Ice Tech Freeze CL Disc Rotor.

Nukeproof Horizon Pro Flat Pedals Black Edition – £69.99 – £44.99

Save 35%! 2 x high quality DU bushings & 4 x sealed cartridge bearings (Per Pair). Forged 6061-T6 alloy body with CNC finishing. Cro-Mo axle. Adjustable pin heights. Weight: 430g.

Nukeproof Horizon MTB Wheelset 27.5/29in Boost/Regular – £349.99 – £229.99

Save 34%! Tubeless ready with Tubeless valves and rim tape pre-installed. 8 spare spokes and nipples included (2 per side, front and rear). 6 pawl rear freehub providing 84 engagement points (every 4.25 degrees). Freehub Compatibility: Shimano (SRAM XD compatible freehub available separately). Nipples: Brass. Built for: Cross Country / All Mountain / Gravity. Rim Inner Width: 29mm. Disc Mount: 6-Bolt.

Nukeproof Neutron EVO Flat Pedals – £29.99 – £24.49

Save 18%! Nylon-reinforced composite body. 7 replaceable & adjustable pins and 3 moulded pins per side. Sealed cartridge bearings. 2 x high quality DU bushings & 4 x sealed cartridge bearings (Per Pair). Body: Nylon-reinforced composite. Axle: CrMo. Dimensions: 98mm (w) x 95mm x 17mm. Built for: AM/XC/DH/FR. Weight (per pair): 354g.

Rab Kit Bag II 50L – £100.00 – £50.00

Save 50%! Triple-stitched seams, bar tacked straps. Tough 600D fabric with TPU water-resistant film. Double thickness base. Large main opening, lockable YKK 10 coil luggage zip. 2 internal pockets under lid. 2 central handles, 2 end handles. Detachable shoulder straps. Daisy-chain lash points. End compression straps. Dimensions: Length 68cm x Width 37cm x Height 24cm. Weight: 1160g.

Specialized Tahoe Mountain Bike Shoes – £74.99 – £38.99

Save 48%! “The Tahoe mountain bike shoes were designed to deliver rugged and dependable off-road performance especially if your rides see a good deal of hiking.”

Endura Masai Light Reactive Photochromic Glasses – £84.99 – £29.99

Save 64%! Two-piece light reactive (photochromic) lenses adjust to a super wide range of changing light conditions. Vented lenses with anti-fog finish resists misting. Lightweight TR90 frame. Rubber touch temple tips for improved comfort and grip. Rubber touch moulded nose piece. Supplied complete with hard case and soft wipe microfibre carry pouch. Prescription lens holder compatible. 100% UV protection.

Schwalbe Eddy Current 27.5in Tyre – £64.99 – £49.99

Save 23%! “The blocks are about 20 percent larger than on the Magic Mary. This results in greater stability, more traction and longer durability. Eddy Current Front tyres provide dependable cornering and better rolling properties than smaller tyres. With its open tread and aggressive block pattern, the Eddy Current allows especially precise control.”

Assos SturmNuss Waterproof 3/4 Rain Pants – £220.00 – £169.00

Save 23%! “Intelligently engineered, cycling-specific anti-rain device that works. Ergonomically pre-shaped to fit your body in the cycling position, ensuring total freedom of movement in and out of the saddle. Featuring Assos Textile laboratory custom-made anti-rain Triton series of fabrics. Body temperature response function. Low volume. No-noise protection. No abdominal pressure waistband construction.”

Endura Cairn Base Layer T-shirt – £22.99 – £7.99

Save 65%! “A base layer with a lightweight, fast wicking, highly breathable material that doubles up as a great casual t shirt.

A great choice of materials cut with short sleeves and a crew neck, with flat locked seams throughout for added comfort and durability. Finished with branding to the chest. Constructed from lightweight, warming and ultrafast wicking Dry-Flite fabric the Cairn keeps you comfortable and dry. Crew neck style with taped neck seams. Flatlocked contrast seams.”