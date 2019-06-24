Dirty Deals: fitness trackers, CamelBaks, SLX disc brakes and much more!

These Dirty Deals are either specific products that we’ve ridden and rated, or at the very least are brands we’re familiar with and rate highly.

>>> Last week’s Dirty Deals: massive cassettes, Five Tens, waterproof socks and much more!

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

Mio Slice HRM Activity Tracker – £119.00 – £51.99

Save 56%! “Tracks: PAI, heart rate, resting heart rate, sleep, calories burned, steps, distance, and time.”

Shimano M647 SPD Pedals – £85.00 – £49.99

Save 42%! “The pop-up binding mechanism allows easy entry and release and incorporates cleat tension adjustment with indicators to help with set-up of the pedals.”

Shimano SLX M7000 Front and Rear Disc Brake Set – £109.99 – £189.99

Save 42%! “Ergonomic and powerful Servo Wave hydraulic disc brake levers offer exceptional control and modulation. Short stroke Servo-Wave mechanism for quick pad engagement and more power for aggressive riding.”

Joystick Emulator Flat Pedal – £109.99 – £72.00

Save 35%! “The Emulator pedal is a lightweight (394 grams a set) All Mountain/Enduro/DH/Trail pedal that really will do it all. Each pedal is fully CNC machined out of 6061 aluminium and a 4140 Cro-mo Steel axle which makes them incredibly strong! They feature a concave shape with 9 tuneable ideally placed pins per side.”

CamelBak Skyline LR 10 Low Rider Hydration Pack – £114.99 – £79.99

Save 30%! “The brand new Crux LR reservoir delivers 20% more water per sip while keeping weight positioned low on your back, which translates to better stability in the saddle and on the trail. Magnetic Tube Trap keeps your tube secure and accessible when you need it. Stabilizing load-bearing hip belts with cargo optimizes a custom fit and keeps essentials close at hand. Separate zippered compartment with gear organizer and tool roll. Dual reservoir compression straps cinch the reservoir into the small of your back for a tight, stable fit. Stretch overflow storage compartment lets you easily stash a rain shell or extra layer.”

Endura MT500 Enduro Backpack with Hydrabak – £139.99 – £83.99

Save 40%! “Durable, lightweight construction. Vented adjustable stretch waist strap for a super secure fit. Integrated CE 1621-2 Level 2 Koroyd back protector. Mesh covered 3D foam back panel construction for support and ventilation. Pre-shaped, lightweight perforated foam shoulder strap construction provides comfort and ventilation. Easy access waterproof zipped pocket and Removable Tool Roll. Hydrapak hydration pack (3 litres) included. Durable, splash proof base and Quick release pad carry straps. Adaptive Helmet Carry System for full face and standard helmets. 15 litre capacity.”

Raleigh Exhale PG 1.0 Pressure Gauge SV/PV – £27.49 – £16.49

Save 40%! “Digital Pressure Gauge. LCD display panel. Twin-valve for presta and schrader. Max Pressure 300psi. Designed for bikes to measure precise pressures.”

Easton Havoc DH MTB 50mm Stem – £59.99 – £30.00

Save 50%! “Forged-CNC design with excellent torsional stiffness and strength. Machined logo. +/- 10 degree rise. 185g.”

Moon X-Power 2500 Rechargeable Front Light – £269.99 – £161.99

Save 40%! “The Moon X-Power 2500 rechargeable front bike light delivers an epic 2,500 lumen output. This is a true trail light for guiding you around XC loops and singletrack shreds in pitch black conditions. Overdrive, High and Standard brightness modes all deliver over 1,100 lumen.”

Altura Five/40 Waterproof Jacket – £169.99 – £67.99

Save 60%! “Altura Shield technology. Altura Draft Venting strategically located venting zones. Altura ErgoFit 3D patterning. Zippered chest pockets. Detachable hood. Internal media port. Relaxed Fit.”

Pedro’s Go! Bike Lubricant 100ml – £8.99 – £2.50

Save 72%! “Go! is our most advanced vegetable/synthetic chain lubricant engineered on a molecular level to associate ionically with metal surfaces creating a protective barrier, and keeping it there, for added life and increased anti-wear properties. In addition the lower viscosity further improves efficiency and penetration to ensure full internal surface coverage and protection against corrosion. As an added bonus, Go! is biodegradable and a great solvent helping to remove contaminants from the chain.”

Topeak Joe Blow X.O Floor Pump – £129.99 – £75.99

Save 42%! ” X.O. stands for extraordinary – the only way to describe this newest CNC machined alloy JoeBlow floor pump. An elegant yet modern representation of the classic floor pump, the JoeBlow X.O.’s track pump construction – from its wide stable base to its smoothly shaped handle – is precisely machined and beautifully polished aluminium alloy.”

Blackburn Mammoth AnyValve Mini-Pump – £21.99 – £10.99

Save 50%! “AnyValve™ pump head automatically adapts to Presta, Schrader and Dunlop valves. Rebuildable internals parts available aftermarket. Tough, lightweight aluminum barrel. Rubberized folding t-handle. Bike mount included.”

Evoc Stage 3L Backpack – £84.95 – £49.99

Save 41%! “The Evoc Stage 3L Team is a reduced, technical light backpack that’s been developed to ensure optimal liquid supply at high temperatures and during fast bike races. Extra convenience comes with the removable hip belt and the Brace Link carrying system.”