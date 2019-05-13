Dirty Deals: Fox Proframe, Mavic wheels, G-Form knee pads and much more!

This week’s round-up of online mountain bike deals has absolutely no theme or emit whatsoever. All killer, no filler, as they say. Who is they? No idea.

>>> Last week’s Dirty Deals: sub-£100 droppers, Fox helmets, cool tools and much more!

These Dirty Deals are either specific products that we’ve ridden and rated, or at the very least are brands we’re familiar with and rate highly.

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

High5 Sports Zero Active Hydration Tablets – £27.96 – £12.99

Save £14.97! “The mixed bundle pack contains 3 tubes of cherry/orange, citrus, pink grapefruit High5 Sports Zero Active Hydration Tablets and a single pack of High5 Sports Zero X’treme Caffeine Hydration Tablets – Berry. Each tube contains 20 Zero hydration tablets.”

Troy Lee Designs A2 MIPS Helmet – £150.00 – £75.00

Save 50%! “Troy Lee Designs took the popular A1 and perfected it, resulting in the incredible A2. Overall, the A2 offers a high level of protection thanks to the reinforced shell liner and Mips technology. It has fantastic ventilation which comes from the six large pressurising intake passages and seven rear vacuum exhausts which are linked by deep internal channeling to promote efficient cooling and airflow. A combination of quick-wicking foam liner, adjustable rear stabilizer and a no-fuss fit system for perfect fit every time, this will be the go-to helmet for hitting the trails. This 2018 version sees a new improved liner and adjustable strap.”

Brand-X Ascend Dropper Seatpost – £154.99 – £99.99

Save 35%! “The Ascend allows riders to infinitely adjust their saddle height to suit the terrain ahead. Its simple and solid design offers consistent and dependable performance, remotely operated and internally routed to give your ride a clean look.”

Mavic XA Elite MTB Wheelset Boost – £490.00 – £215.99

Save 55!% “The Mavic XA Elite wheelset is simple and fun but packed with technology in an exceptionally strong and light wheel-tyre system that is tubeless-ready.”

Mavic XA Elite 29 Boost XD Wheelset – £499.00 – £449.99

Save 9%! “Bringing Boost hub spacing and XD freewheel compatibility to the fore for bigger and bolder riding, this superb 29er wheelset lets you unleash your adventurous side all over the mountain.”

Shimano ME5 MTB SPD Shoes – £119.99 – £59.99

Save 50%! “Discover your passion for Enduro and trail riding again with the Shimano ME5 MTB SPD Shoes. Matching together outstanding performance with lightweight comfort, these offroad warriors sport the ideal traits to have you shredding hard and true.”

Fox Racing Proframe Wide Open Helmet – £225.00 – £112.50

Save 50%! “Introducing this limited edition Fox Racing Proframe. A stunning new look whilst still leading the market with its lightweight and breathable features and ready to change the way we ride offroad.”

G-Form Pro-X Knee Pads – £54.99 – £27.49

Save 50%! “Tear up the trail wearing unrivalled protection with the G-Form Pro-X Knee Pad. Stylish and skinny, they are certain to revolutionise the way you ride.”

Fox Racing Flux MIPS Helmet – £115.00 – £57.50

Save 50%! “The rebirth of a legend! Travelling back in time to restore a Fox Racing best-seller, the Flux Helmet MIPS has been enriched with high-end performance ready to assist with its original reason for creation, to shred the trail aggressively.”

X-Tools 18-in-1 Multi-Tool with CO2 Inflator – £22.99 – £12.99

Save 43%! “The X-tools 18-In-1 Multi-Tool with CO2 Inflator is a versatile, essential piece of kit to keep you rolling. Stash it away in your saddlebag and be reassured that your on ride maintenance needs are taken care of.”

X-Tools Pro 3 Drawer Toolbox – £69.99 – £39.99

Save 42%! “The X-Tools Pro 3 Drawer Work Station is the mechanics dream! Stash your tools in style and give them the home they deserve.”