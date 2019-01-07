Dirty Deals: everything half-price or cheaper New Year special!

Everything half-price... or better!

All of the brands and products here are ones we’d recommend from the regular, independent testing that we carry out every week. So these are either specific products that we’ve ridden and rated, or at the very least are brands we’re familiar with and rate highly.

Oakley EVZero Carbon Prizm Trail – £140.00 – £69.99

Save 50%! “The ultimate performance sunglass for cycling and beyond, The Oakley EVZero combines Oakley’s lightest sport performance frame with the unobstructed view of a rimless Plutonite toric shield that offers an extended range of view in the upper peripheral region.”

Kryptonite Keeper 695 Folding Lock – £49.99 – £25.00

Save 50%! “Flexible hardened steel with 360 degree link rotation. High quality neoprene cover protects the bike. 6mm hardened steel chain links. 95cm long. Includes two wafer style keys and the Key Safe Program.”

Smith Session MTB Helmet – £139.99 – £69.99

Save 50%! “Aerocore In-Mould Construction. Zonal Ventilated Protection Featuring Koroyd Material. Integrated Skeletal Structure. VaporFit Adjustable Fit System. 15 Optimised Vents. XT2 Anti-Bacterial Performance Lining. Ultra-Light Single Layer Webbing. AirEvac Ventilation. Ultimate Sunglass & Goggle Integration.”

Selle San Marco Concor Full-Fit Dynamic Saddle – £84.99 – £29.99

Save 65%! “Rail: Manganese / Matt Black. Shell: Glass Fibre Reinforced. Padding: Biofoam. Cover: Microfeel. Size Narrow: 278 x 134mm / ID Match Ref: S1 Curve. Size Wide: 278 x 144mm / ID Match Ref: L1 Curve. Weight: 222g / 225g.”

DMR Loccd Grip – £11.99 – £2.49

Save 79%! “Available in a wide variety of colours, the DMR Loccd Grip features a ‘DD’ logo pattern that is staggered in height to give a huge amount of grip.”

Northwave Scorpius 2 SPD MTB Shoes – £119.99 – £54.99

Save 54%! “Speedlight 3D sole with 3 different densities. Thermowelded Layer Construction combines multiple layers without overlaps reducing weight. Thermowelded reinforcements for additional protection. SLW2 dial plus extra strap: the only one with step by step and full release pressing a single button. Integrated heel system gives efficient retention.”

Fox Clothing Assessing Long Sleeve Tee – £25.00 – £11.99

Save 52%! “Men’s long sleeve tee. Crew neck style. Screen print graphics. Length (HPS): 30″ size large. 60% cotton / 40% polyester fleece, 250g.”

Camelbak Lobo Hydration Pack – £89.99 – £39.99

Save 56%! “The Lobo is ideal for days when the weather is clear and the trail is calling days when you want to ditch most of your gear to travel fast and light. With 3 liters of hydration capacity, it carries enough water for a substantial 3+ hour ride, and the external fill means you can top off the reservoir without unpacking anything.”

Birzman Velocity Apogee Mini MTB Pump – £29.99 – £10.99

Save 63%! “Flexible hose for easy pumping. Snap-it valve adaptor for every valve. Inflates up to 90psi. Colours: Black, Green, Red, Silver. Size: 18cm x 3cm.”

Ion Scrub AMP 3/4 Jersey – £64.95 – £25.98

Save 60%! “The front body consists of DriRelease jacquard mesh fabric offering some extra ventilation with the casual look of a regular cotton shirt. Keep in mind: the very soft DriRelease fabric also dries four times faster than classic cotton. The sleeves and the back of the body section are made of light and very breathable pique jersey.”

Fox Clothing Flexair Baggy Short – £100.00 – £49.99

Save 50%! “The Flexair Downhill Shorts are an evolution of Fox’s premier motocross pants. Constructed using the TruMotion 4-way stretch fabric, they rapidly wick perspiration and flex to give you a feeling of freedom unlike any downhill short you’ve ever worn. Strategically placed laser cut perforations increase comfort further by providing exceptional breathability.”

Specialized Purist WaterGate Bottle – £14.00 – £4.99

Save 64%! “Te shape of the bottle feels equally perfect both in the hand and in the cage. It comes equipped with our WaterGate Cap, with a self-sealing Heart Valve that delivers a high rate of flow with a leak-proof design, even when the valve is open, providing a simple drinking experience.”

Topeak Mini Morph Pump – £27.99 – £13.49

Save 51%! “Quickly converts to a floor pump. The smallest Morph is still big on features, filling both fat and skinny tyres with ease. It features a folding foot support and flexible hose, of quick and easy road side repairs. It has a padded T-handle and the barrel is constructed from Aluminium for long life.”

RockShox Reverb Stealth 150mm Dropper – £311.00 – £149.99

Save 51%! “Rockshox have looked at every single bit of the Reverb and updated and re-evaluated it to pass the hardest and longest durability tests. The additional bushing overlap also improves performance over time. It comes available in a new 150mm drop, designed to take the gnarliest terrain with either 30.9mm, 34.9mm or 31.6mm post diameters.”

Shimano XTR Race M9000 11 Speed Chainset – £370.00 – £149.99

Save 59%! “Compatible with all M9000 XTR chainrings. Compatible with 2x and 1x set-ups. Average weight 640g (without BB). HOLLOWTECH II Technology. BB Shell Width: 68mm / 73mm.”

Bell 4Forty Helmet – £69.99 – £34.99

Save 50%! “Ensure that you are fully prepared for the rigorous demands of the trail by pairing with Bell’s outstanding 4Forty Helmet. Designed to provide unrivalled protection on a budget, this stylish lid is jam-packed with technology and certain to inspire those looking for a real bargain.”

Race Face Nano 3/4 Zip Jacket – £89.95 – £44.98!

Save 50%! “This Nano 3/4 Zip Jacket from Race Face is a packable, lightweight, windproof and water-resistant jacket that is helmet compatible. It has a hood that can be either rolled and stowed into the collar or completely removed.”