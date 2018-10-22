Dirty Deals: half-term half-price special

Fifty percent hacked off... at least

It’s the half-term holidays this week so what better thing to do than round up a dozen Dirty Deals discounted half-price (pr better)?

Specialized Myth Comp saddle – £80.00 – £36.00

Save 55%! Nominally a women’s saddle but will suit anyone looking for a broad, flatter saddle with slightly more padding than the minimalist racey saddle you may be struggling with currently.

Specialized Enduro Comp Short Sleeve jersey – £49.99 – £24.99

Save 50%! Not only is this jersey half price it’s also made of… coffee. Say what now? Yep, this jersey is made from recycled coffee yarns. Think of it as being a bit like bamboo fabric clothing. Regardless, good wicking properties on this thang.

Louis Garneau Ditch Full Finger gloves – £19.99 – £5.00

Save 74%! Moisture-wicking 4-way stretch breathable mesh upper. Single-layer perforated synthetic leather palm. Supple, great handlebar feel, durable. Strategically-placed silicone printed palm. Tactile thumb, index and middle fingers. Reinforced area between the thumb and index finger for better durability.

FWE Kennington 2.0 Windproof gloves – £24.99 – £9.99

Save 60%! Keep the wind out with the Kennington glove shielding your hands from the chill. Deeper cuff for added coverage. Plenty of reflective trim, and adjustable cuff, nose wipe along the thumb and breathable inner liner mean.

Fox Clothing Ranger Heather Cargo shorts – £75.00 – £37.49

Save 50%! Er… why are these called cargo shorts? They have no side thigh pocket things. That probalby explains why they’re in the sale. No one likes wearing cargo shorts when mountain biking do they? These look super stylin’ minimalist shorts in point of fact.

Endura SingleTrack helmet – £82.99 – £40.00

Save 51%! Now that the SingleTrack II helmet is out, you can find great deals on the original. The new version’s main change is that it has increased venting. Which is all well and good for warmer weather but the original SingleTrack lid is arguably the better option for Autumn-Winter time.

B’Twin Roadr 100 Cycling Neck Warmer – £2.99 – £1.49

Save 50%! Neck tube. Neck warmer. Buff. Call them what you will, the fact is that every cyclist needs to own at least a dozen of these garments. It’s just a fact. Complete your obligations – or kick off your collection – with this bargain biking essential.

Shimano MT800 Bottom Bracket – £29.99 – £9.95

Save 67%! Left and right hand cups, spacers, inner cover, and inner O-rings. Compatible with 68mm and 73mm threaded bottom bracket shell. Durable anodised finish. Can be used with most Shimano Hollowtech 11 cranksets (and Race Face and FSA setups too – Google it).

Bell 4Forty MTB helmet – £69.99 – £29.50

Save 58%! Super snug and lighter than Bell’s new top-end Sixer helmet. Overall, this new Bell lid is fantastic quality though, stable in use, and lighter than the more expensive Sixer model, so ticks just about every box for a great value price.

Pedro’s Syn Lube Bike Lubricant – £5.99 – £2.26

Save 62%! On of our all-time favourite lubes. This is the product that started it all for Pedro’s back in 1989. Impressive lasting performance in the worst riding conditions. Bottom line, the original harsh conditions chain lubricant is still one of the best.

Fox Racing Attack Fire Softshell Vest – £110.00 – £50.00

Save 55%! Wind/water resistant stretch Ripstop softshell. DWR treated. Bonded fleece lining .Zip front hand pockets. Bonded chest pocket with audio port. Rider Attack Position patterning specific for MTBing.