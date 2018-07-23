Dirty Deals: flat pedals, tools, road bikes and much more!

School's out, Dirty Deals out!

School’s out, Dirty Deals out! The ninety-fifth edition of our weekly bikey bargains collections sees a bunch of stuff ideal for your jolly holidays.

>>> Previous edition of Dirty Deals: tyres, saddles, forks and much more!

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

Clif Builders Bar 12 pack – £28.68 – £23.90

Save 21%! Clif use natural ingredients such as soya protein, oats, nuts, peanut butter and cocoa. Designed to work best when eaten directly after a ride. 20 grams of protein per bar for your muscles.

Brand-X Ascend XL Dropper – £164.99 – £99.99

Save 39%! Look, I know we put these in almost every edition of Dirty Deals but… look at it. Not only is it a flipping amazing price, it’s actually an extremely good dropper post regardless of the price tag. So here it is again. Buy one for your spare bike(s)!

Shimano XT M8040 Flat Pedals – £89.99 – £49.99

Save 44%! The revamped XT flat pedal doesn’t feel like it’s been out that long but here it is on a very good offer. Yep, the deal does include the M/L sizing as well as the dinky S/M size pedals. Surely (and sorely) tempting to those folk who love their Shimano pedals.

Fox Racing Launch Enduro Knee Pads – £49.99 – £34.99

Save 30%! I can personally vouch for these pads/sleeves. I wear mine on every ride I do. For protection against scrapes and cuts they’re ideal. I’d put something harder on for uplift days maybe but for 99% of rides, these are spot-on.

Five Ten Danny MacAskill Shoes – £100.00 – £60.00

Save 40%! Full tread Stealth S1 dotty rubber outsole as used on the Freerider. Shock absorbing EVA midsole for all day comfort and performance.

Pedros Multi Spoke Wrench – £11.99 – £5.99

Save 50%! The wrench is made from heat-treated tool steel ensuring the ultimate in strength and long-lasting performance. Fits 3.2, 3.3, and 3.5mm spoke nipples.

Pedros Mini Pit Maintenance Kit 3.0 – £44.99 – £15.95

Save 65%! 7 litre bucket with lid. Toothbrush; ideal for cogs, derailleurs, and chainrings. Large durable sponge. Microfibre Towel for drying and polishing. Pedro’s Bike Care and Cleaning Guide. 500 ml Green Fizz all-purpose cleaning. 500 ml Pro J for degreasing. 100 ml Chain J for lubrication of chain and metal parts.

Pedros Apron Pro – £25.00 – £12.50

Save 50%! Haven’t you always wanted to be a professional apron wearer? Now’s your chance. Seriously though, if you do your fair share of bike wrenching then you’ll never regret having a properly designed bike-specific apron. Keeps things cleaner whilst making jobs easier too.

Pedros Fixed Torque Driver – £41.99 – £28.50

Save 32%! Choose between 4/5/6Nm versions. Torque-limiting clutch design eliminates over-torquing. Magnetic socket drive accepts standard 1/4″ hex bits (4mm, 5mm, & T25 bits included). Not cheap, even in the sale, but highly desirable.

Endura Singletrack III Baggy Short – £57.99 – £34.99

Save 40%! Cordura nylon fabric with durable water repellent finish. Stretch thigh and back yoke panels. Front hand pockets and rear cargo pockets. Rear waist zipped security pocket. Thigh vents with mesh inserts. Wicking waistband with integral elastication and Velcro adjusters. Double stitch on all seams.

Peruzzo Cruiser Delux 3 Bike Car Rack – £74.99 – £39.99

Save 47%! School’s out and it’s now officially summer holiday time. Therefore a lot of you may be wondering/worrying about how to take bikes with you on your jollies. Here’s a very impressive deal on a three bike solution.

Giro Hrc+ Merino Wool Cycling Socks – £21.99 – £13.99

Save 36%! Core spin Merino and Meryl Skinlife construction. Nylon reinforced toe and heel. High rise 7in cuff. Made in Italy.

Merlin Axe7 Disc Brake Road Bike – £899.99 – £549.00

Save 39%! Yes, this is not a mountain bike. It’s one of those road bike things. This is not an accident. As you may have noticed, the Tour de France is on. This is the time that sees otherwise sane people getting interested in road cycling. If you’ve been straying towards the dark side, here is one the best deals out there for a road bike with discs (because rim brakes are totally stupid, as you know).