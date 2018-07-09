Dirty Deals: tyres, saddles, forks and much more!

This week’s Monday-brightening collection of the best cycling deals the internet has to offer. Lots of variety in Dirty Deals this week it seems.

Saris Bones Car Rack 2 Bikes – £140.00 – £109.99

Save 21%! School is very nearly out and now it’s time to get yourselves sorted for holidays and daytrippings. And you will want to take your bikes with you. So here you are. A great rack at a great price.

Continental Trail King Protection 27.5in x 2.4in – £49.99 – £24.95

Save 50%! Conti have recently re-jigged pretty much their whole range of mountain bike tyres which obviously means all previous COnti tyres are now instantly useless right? Wrong. Trail Kings are great all-rounder tyres and well worth getting for your stockpile.

Charge Spoon Cromo Rail Saddle – £29.99 – £15.95

Save 47%! Some folks will be stockpiling these saddles. They are modern classic bum perch and no mistake. And if you’ve yet to try sitting on a Spoon, now’s your chance to see what all the raving is about.

Oakley Radar EV XS Path – £110.00 – £82.50

Save 25%! Contouring at the bottom makes Radar EV Path a good choice if performance-sized lenses sometimes touch your cheeks. The lens shape also enhances performance by extending the upper field of view.

Shimano SLX M7000 Disc Brake – £94.99 – £49.99

Save 47%! The M7000 series of SLX tier disc brakes is rapidly becoming known as the Shimano disc brake of choice for those in the know. XT levels of performance but much cheaper and without any of the variability of the XT brakes.