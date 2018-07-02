Dirty Deals: cheap Maxxis, £25 disc brakes, 661 knee pads and much more!

Sun’s out! Deals out! Ten really, really good deals that just happen to be a bit dirty. Something for all types and levels of mountain biker here…

Giro Rumble VR shoes – £84.99 – £59.99

Save 29%! Combining performance features like the clipless pedal compatibility paired with the walkability of a grippy Vibram outsole make the Rumble VR a very versatile shoe.

Ultimate USE Vyce stem – £79.99 – £54.99

Save 31%! The Ultimate USE Vyce is the new newest in stems. This patent-pending single bolt design has been created from CNC’d heat strengthened aerospace grade T6 aluminium and is one of the stiffest available and lightest available.

Maxxis Minion DHR II tyre – £64.99 – £29.99

Save 53%! Front end traction is fantastic in most UK conditions, even passable in off-piste mud. For hardpack, dry or wet the grip is consistent, biting really well under braking and when leant over in hard cornering.

Maxxis High Roller II tyre – £64.99 – £25.99

Save 41%! Light enough to pedal up, capable year round in most areas, and totally assured downhilling, the High Roller II is a pricy product that doesn’t last forever, but is hard to fault in terms of sheer performance. There’s just about a perfect blend of compliance and stability, the edge blocks really bite and the rubber compound grips like mad in plenty scenarios.

Race Face Ambush D30 knee pads – £69.99 – £49.49

Save 29%! Comfort is excellent — once the Ambush pads are on, you soon forget you’re wearing them and the terry-towelling lining capably mops up sweat and keeps you cool in hot weather. The Race Faces are a little bit heavier than some guards with DH levels of protection, but also extremely comfortable to hike, pedal or climb in, even for extended periods.

Alpinestars Drop 2 shorts – £99.99 – £37.99

Save 60%! High-performance Enduro shorts. Multi-material upper construction. Elasticised crotch and rear yoke. Seamless construction on the seat area. Ripstop stretch textile reinforcements around lower hem .Soft mesh inner waist belt. Waist with front snap and side D-ring adjustments. Front air ventilation system with zips. Two deep front pockets plus two zipped thigh pockets. Removable, moisture-wicking and stretchable poly-fabric inner shorts with Noosfera chamois.

661 Recon knee pads – £51.99 – £24.99

Save 52%! Minimal, breathable chassis with XRD Technology in the knee area. XRD® Technology conforms to your body’s every move, yet upon impact, instantly forms a comfortable protective shell around your knee. Stretch mesh back with an elastic strap over the calf to keep the pads from moving. PADLOCK connection system attaches to the Evo Short to keep the pads in place. Internal silicon printing on top and bottom elastic.

Mule Bar Vegan Refuel protein bar – £12.49 – £9.99

Save 20%! A vegan refuel bar of 42g. High in protein our ReFuel bars are made for “après” sport recovery usage primarily but are also well positioned to help athletes and snackers looking to build lean body mass. This bar contains 21% protein.

Magura MT2 disc brake – £46.50 – £24.95

Save 46%! The entry level of the MAGURA MT world. All of the high-tech features of German engineering skill such as improved lever geometry for two-figer braking. Safe stopping!

Shimano MT35 29in wheelset – £219.95 – £79.96

Save 64%! Dimension: 29″. Axle: 15mm Front – Quick Release Rear. Disc Mount: Centerlock. Freehub body: Shimano 8, 9, 10, 11 Speed. Spokes (Front/Rear): 24. Weight: Approx. 1950g.