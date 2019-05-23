The Dirt Factory indoor bike-park officially opens this weekend

Families, spectators and dogs on leads welcome

Ride the park, meet Red Bull athlete Matt Jones, jump on an airbag, jib with 50:01 crew members and more. Families, spectators and dogs on leads welcome.

>>> Guide to all UK mountain bike uplift venues

Where?

Dirt Factory Pop-Up

Bond Street

Manchester

M12 6HW

What’s happening?

Saturday 25th May

10AM to 10PM

Open Bike Park 45min Sessions.

Pump Track Battle and Air Bag High Jump open to all.

50:01 Jam.

Ride alongside Red Bull athlete Matt Jones with tunes supplied by the Red Bull Truck and DJ.

Street food available on site plus a Live Graffiti Jam right outside the door (weather permitting)..

Sunday 26th May

10AM to 7PM

Open Bike Park 45min Sessions

Open Pumptrack and BigAirBag Sessions

Kids Coaching Sessions

Learn to Jump with confidence coaching session (additional cost £10 for 1 hour coaching, limited to 8 riders per session)

Demo Day – Test a range of bike brands on the trails for free, e-bikes from Trek, kids bikes and more

Red Bull Truck and DJ

More Street food

Live Graffiti Jam continues

Saturday Pumptrack Battle

Practice session (10am – 12pm)

Timed session (12pm – 1pm)

Practice session (1pm – 2pm)

Timed session ( 2pm – 4pm)

Finals and prizes (5pm – 6pm)

Saturday Pumptrack Final (for 18s and over only)

Fastest 8 times go through to the finals

Cat and Mouse head to head format, first person within one bike length wins and progresses to the next round (seven head to head races in total).

Saturday BigAirBag Session and Jump Competition