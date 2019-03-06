Deity release 35mm bars and stem (finally!)

Taking its time to get it right first time

Now it might come as a surprise but Deity has never made a 35mm diameter handlebar and stem. All it’s bars have religiously stuck to the 31.8mm standard. Until now.

Deity’s remit has always been to design, develop and manufacture the best contact points in the mountain bike industry and as such it has been concerned with adopting a new standard without being able to produce a bar that reflects the ride quality of its existing products. But now it has revealed a full line-up of both carbon and aluminium handlebars, as well as matching stems.

Deity 35mm range Need to Know

All handlebars designed to reproduce the same level of flex and deflection as 31.8mm counterparts.

Two carbon handlebars, three aluminium versions

35mm version of existing Copperhead stem

800mm or 810mm width options (model dependent)

15, 25 or 38mm rise options (model dependent)

Price from $56.99 – UK prices TBC.

“Notoriously known for being overly stiff and unforgiving, the 35mm “standard” has taken over the handlebar industry over the past years and many may wonder why we were so late to the party in offering a deep range of 35mm options.

We believe in making every product we offer count and to do it right can take time, many revisions that never see the light of day, and testing protocols that we believe are the benchmark.

To us, it is all about the feel of a handlebar. Having stiffness in the correct points to aid in front wheel tracking, but allowing the bar to have enough flex and range of deflection to keep you on the bike for the entire day. Our goal with the new 35mm Carbon and Aluminum Handlebars was to achieve that proper balance of realistic weight, compliance, strength, fit and finish, and a feel indicative to the DEITY brand.”

Skywire carbon handlebar

• Oversized 35mm Bore Carbon Handlebar

• Designed for Enduro / All Mountain / Trail

• Unidirectional Carbon Construction

• 15mm rise and 25mm rise options

• 800mm Width

• 9 degree bend x 5 degree upsweep

• Textured non slip stem clamping surface

• Textured grip ends

• Available in Matte Unidirectional Black Carbon with Stealth, Chrome, White, Red, Green, Blue, Orange, Turquoise and Bronze Graphics

• Backed by a 2 year Limited Warranty and a Lifetime Crash Replacement Plan

• Weight: 222 grams (15mm rise) and 226 grams (25mm rise)

• $169.99 USD

Speedway carbon handlebar

• Oversized 35mm Bore Carbon Handlebar

• Designed for DH / Enduro / All Mountain

• Unidirectional Carbon Construction

• 30mm Rise

• 810mm Width

• 9 degree bend x 5 degree upsweep

• Textured non slip stem clamping surface

• Textured grip ends

• Available in Matte Unidirectional Black Carbon with Stealth, Chrome, White, Red, Green, Blue, Orange, Turquoise and Bronze Graphics

• Backed by a 2 year Limited Warranty and a Lifetime Crash Replacement Plan

• Weight: 245 grams

• $169.99 USD

Ridgeline aluminium handlebar

• Oversized 35mm Bore Aluminium Handlebar

• Designed for Enduro / All Mountain / Trail

• Incredibly detailed two tone bead blast and polish ano finish

• Custom butted 7075 T73 aluminium utilizing our proprietary Gradient Butting Technology

• 800mm wide

• 15mm Rise (also available in a 25mm rise)

• 9 degree bend x 5 degree upsweep

• Flex and deflection characteristics designed to match the Skyline handlebar

• Black ano finish with Stealth, White, Red, Green, Blue, Orange, Turquoise and Bronze Graphics

• Backed by a 2 year Limited Warranty and a Lifetime Crash Replacement Plan

• Weight: 303 grams (15mm rise) and 306 grams (25mm rise)

• $84.99 USD

Racepoint aluminium handlebar

• Oversized 35mm Bore Aluminium Handlebar

• Designed for Downhill / Enduro / All Mountain

• Incredibly detailed two tone bead blast and polish ano finish

• Custom butted 7075 T73 aluminium utilizing our proprietary Gradient Butting Technology

• 810mm wide

• 25mm rise and 38mm rise options

• 9 degree bend x 5 degree upsweep

• Flex and deflection characteristics designed to match the Blacklabel handlebar

• Black ano finish with Stealth, White, Red, Green, Blue, Orange, Turquoise and Bronze Graphics

• Backed by a 2 year Limited Warranty and a Lifetime Crash Replacement Plan

• Weight: 327 grams (25mm rise) and 330 grams (38mm rise)

• $84.99 USD

Topside aluminium handlebar

• Oversized 35mm Bore Aluminium Handlebar

• Affordable option to upgrade your OEM handlebar

• Designed for DH / Enduro / All Mountain

• Bead Blast finish with contrast graphics to match the latest gear

• Custom butted 2014 T73 aluminium utilizing our proprietary Gradient Butting Technology

• 800mm wide

• 25mm Rise

• 9 degree bend x 5 degree upsweep

• Black ano finish with Stealth, Red, Green, Blue, Orange, Turquoise and Bronze Graphics

• Backed by a 2 year Limited Warranty and a Lifetime Crash Replacement Plan

• Weight: 350 grams

• $56.99 USD

Copperhead 35/OS stem

• Oversized 35mm Clamp Stem

• Light enough for All Mountain yet strong enough for slopestyle and everything in between

• CNC machined from a solid block of 6061 T6 aluminium

• Exceptionally detailed chamfered edges and channels throughout

• Low 33mm stack height

• 35mm and 50mm length options

• 55mm wide clamping platform

• Designed for 1 1/8” steerer tubes

• High polished Ano finish

• Full Ano color range available in black, red, purple, green, blue, orange, platinum and bronze

• Backed by a 2 year Limited Warranty and a Lifetime Crash Replacement Plan

• Weight: 135 grams

• $98.99 USD