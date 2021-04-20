Danny MacAskill vs Brandon Semenuk: when legends collide

The inaugural 'X Games Real MTB' competition is a virtual vlog-off between several off the world's biggest and best mountain bike tricksters and freeriders.

Danny MacAskill and Brandon Semenuk are by far the biggest names in mountain bike video culture. Every time either of these two legends puts out a video it racks up kerbillions of views and melts servers worldwide. And now Danny and Brandon are doing battle. Virtually. They’re joined by DJ Brandt, Veronique Sandler, Brage Vestavik and Cam Zink too.

No doubt inspired by the Covid era of not-competing, the X Games Real MTB is a stopgap/substitute for an actual face-to-face event. Watch Danny MacAskill’s entry above, and Brandon Semenuk’s below…

You can watch all the video entries – and vote for your favourite – at the X Games website.

X Games: “Welcome to Real Mountain Bike 2021, the all mountain bike video competition. This is a two part contest: judged and fan-decided. The fan vote is a one round, winner-takes-all battle to the finish. Watch the videos below and register your picks to win. Fan voting ends on Sunday night, April 25 and winner will be announced on Monday, April 26. Winners of the judge-awarded X Games gold, silver and bronze medals will be announced at the conclusion of the hour-long, behind-the-scenes “World of X Games: Real MTB 2021″ show that airs on ABC on April 24 at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m PT.”