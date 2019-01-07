Danny MacAskill versus a horse

Hoof it!

Danny MacAskill races horse rider Louisa Milne Home – one of the UK’s top eventers- over an equestrian cross-country obstacle course in Fife.

>>> What can we learn from horse riders?

You may recognise the farmstead in this video. It was featured in Danny’s famous Wee Day Out. The farmstead is also home to some holiday cottages (this video is a bit of promo for them really), so yes, you could go and stay where Wee Day Out was filmed and have a go at riding a rolling hay bale yourself.

Quoted in The Courier, Danny MacAskill said: “Clips like this are just entertaining and fun to create, it was a bit off the cuff having never biked over horse jumps or really been around horses, but I love doing new stuff.”

Louisa said: “Lindores is a fantastic place to train and I have been taking young horses to start their careers there since it opened. This was a very different training day to the normal international riders I compete with.”

Anna Black, Lindores holiday homes co-owner: “It was great to create the clip and admirable of both Danny and Louisa for being such sports. It was an absolute first for all of us and a bit of fun and adventure that replicates what guests can do when they stay with us.”

Video description

Lindores – Stay Ride Relax: “Danny MacAskill races one of Britain’s top event riders Louisa Milne Home. Danny is riding his Santa Cruz 5010 and Louisa is riding her horse Future Plans over jumps and stunning scenery at holiday destination ‘Lindores Stay’ in Fife”