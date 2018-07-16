Cwmcarn trails on fire

Let's hope the rain continues for once!

A fire on the hills of Cwmcarn that began on Saturday is reportedly still smouldering. Firefighters still on site. The trails are closed until further notice.

The best place to keep an eye for updates in the Cwmdown MTB Uplifts Facebook page.

Posted by Cwmdown MTB Uplifts on Saturday: “This is burning right now. The Twrch XC trail is up on the left, with the Forest Drive (uplift road) just above that on the tree line.”

Posted by Cwmdown MTB Uplifts this morning: “The fire, still burning. Seen from Tesco’s in Risca last night. Thanks Ajay Jones for the clip.”

With the prolonged heat wave currently being experienced in the UK it sadly comes as no real surprise to see more places ablaze, joining the likes of Saddleworth moors and Winter Hill in North West England.

Firefighters are still there putting the fire out. There is no word as yet of how the fire started.

What to do if you encounter a fire on a ride