Continental launches the new Dubnital, Trinotal, and Magnotal tyres for XC, down-country and all-mountain riders – try saying those names out loud!

Continental's new tyres replace the Race King, Cross King, and Mountain King ProTection with a trio of unpronounceable models.

Continental has added three new tyres to its XC and trail riding categories: the Dubnital, Trinotal and Magnotal. Good luck getting those names right when asking for new tyres at your local bike shop! The new rubber sits alongside the brand’s Gravity range, and are aimed at XC racers and “trail enthusiasts”. We’ve had good experience with the Kryptotal from the Gravity range, so hopefully these new models can follow in its tracks and earn a spot among the best mountain bike tyres on the market.

The new tyres replace the Race King, Cross King and Mountain King tyres, and come with two compound options: Grip and Rapid – which are fairly self-explanatory. There are also several different sizes between 29 x 2.2in and 2.4in, but only a Trail Rapid compound option for 27.5in tyres.

New Continental tyres need to know:

Three new tyres: Dubnital, Trinotal and Magnotal

They replace the Race King, Cross King and Mountain King tyres

Prices start at €66.95 per tyre

27.5in and 29in options, with widths between 2.2in and 2.4in

Continental Dubnital tyre

The Dubnital tyre uses a single-ply carcass construction and supersedes the ‘Race King’ tyre. It’s designed for dry to damp conditions and apparently works well on rocky, hardpack or medium-loose terrain.

It’s aimed at down-country and cross-country riders who want grip and control at higher speeds.

Prices start at €66.95 for the Trail Grip options.

Continental Trinotal tyre

A more versatile tyre than the Dubnital, the Trinotal replaces the ‘Cross King’ tyre and is designed for hardpack or mixed terrain in dry-to-wet conditions.

Continental says the Trinotal is all about grip and stability rather than outright speed, and is aimed at cross-country and down-country riding.

Prices start at €66.95 for the Trail Grip options.

Continental Magnotal tyre

The final new tyre in Continental’s new range is the Magnotal, which is designed for “aggressive all-mountain and trail riders.”

It’s the successor of the ‘Mountain King’ tyre and works best in dry to wet conditions, including mud and loose terrain.

Grip and control is its key focus, with Soft and Grip compound options – and it closes the gap between the XC and Gravity ranges. Prices start from €66.95 for the Trail Grip options.

The Dubnital and Trinotal tyres are available now, with Magnotal set to follow soon.

continental-tires.com