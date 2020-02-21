April’s Clans at The Croft enduro is for teams of three as well as solo racers

Riders can either race Solo as per usual, or as a Clan of three, combining their race times and racing in close-formation with their team mates

Featuring six downhill stages – including a Dual Slalom stage – this sounds like a fun weekend of racing and camping at one of Scotland’s best trail centres.

CLANS @ THE CROFT: 3rd & 4th April 2020, Comrie Croft, Perthshire

Inspired by the Enduro World Series ‘Trophy of Nations’, Clans at The Croft is the first Enduro in the UK to cater for solo racers and teams of three.



If you enter as a Clan you have two chances to stand on the podium. Once with your Clan brothers and sisters and once as a solo rider.

There’s the award-winning Comrie Croft Campsite and Hostel. You can buy a weekend camping pass alongside your race entry, or if you’re not into camping, you can book a Hostel room or a traditional Nordic Kata directly through Comrie Croft.

“Racing as a team of three will add a level of strategy that you won’t find in a regular Enduro. Clan riders will have to race in close-formation and the team’s tactics and combined skills will count towards their overall result. It will be interesting to see how it pans out as the strongest teams on paper at the EWS Trophy of Nations didn’t actually win the tournament. It just took one mechanical to turn the race on its head. The best thing for me is that Clan riders get their solo times too, so it’s like a regular Enduro but the team category just adds another competitive dimension to the race.” – Race organiser, Aaron Gray, Race organiser.

“After scouting potential new sections and studying the existing trails network we’ve settled on six gravity-oriented stages that make the most of the elevation on offer and reduce the amount of climbing on stages. Riders will tackle everything from Comrie’s gnarly Black trails, to flowy berms, bike park jumps and even new natural sections linking all the best descents together. Riders will finish the day with some head-to-head racing on the Dual Slalom that went down a storm at Cream o’ the Croft. I’m confident the riders will be blown-away by how much fun the course is this year.”