Child and parent team racing from Mojo Racing

First round at Bikepark Wales, April 28th

Race with your young ‘un. Entries are already open for Rd 1 which takes place on 28th April at Bikepark Wales.

Mojo Racing: “Our first step into 2019, we bring you an exciting new youth race series at Bikepark Wales focusing on enjoyment. We want to welcome people who are new to racing, but also offer a great collection of tracks for the seasoned competitive riders. Our overall aim will be to support the youth categories allowing them to grow as riders, compare times and develop skills through the season. Above all the emphasis will be on fun and enjoyment for everyone involved. We start off the season at Bike Park Wales for the opening round of the Mojo Racing youth series.”

The format

A Mountain Bike Enduro format. With an exciting new twist. A team event consisting of two riders, a youth and an adult [parent/guardian]. With both competitors riding together.

An off-road event consisting of a mountain bike loop, within this loop, will be a three or four timed stage, dependant on category.

6-7 years old and 8-9 years old competitors will complete three stages.

10-12, 13-15 and the 16-18 year old competitors will complete four stages.

Each stage will be ridden as a pair, timed as the first rider crosses the start line and the last rider of the pair crosses the finish. The total time of these stages will be added together, the team with the quickest time will be rewarded with a win in each category.

Age categories 6+7yrs old and 8+9yrs old will compete with a parent or guardian over 3 stages designed for fun with a few optional challenges to push Mum/Dad’s riding skills if desired. £50 team entry fee for these categories.

Categories from 10-12yrs old, 13-15yrs and 16-18yrs will compete with a parent or guardian or a friend older than 18 over 4 stages with a final stage to satisfy the more experienced kids whilst focusing on that fun, flowy feel. £60 entry fee for these categories.

Geometron Bikes and Mojo Rising will attend the races offering tech support on their products as well as EXT and Formula suspension products.

They will also be on hand to offer set-up advice and demo rides on the Geometron fleet can be organised to tempt the grown ups.