CeramicSpeed OSPW cage gives you the chance to build a £1,100 derailleur!

New low-friction cage option for SRAM Transmission 'dynamically extracts debris' but comes at a high price.

If you’ve splashed out on SRAM’s latest T-Type Transmission, but seek further potential gains in terms of efficiency, the CeramicSpeed’s latest luxury upgrade could be for you. Replacing the entire cage assembly, the new OSPW X is CeramicSpeed’s newest derailleur hop-up.

Priced at €579 (no UK pricing as yet), factor in a SRAM XX T-Type mech at €700 (£695), and it takes the potential cost of a derailleur to an eye-watering €1,279. In return for your hard-earned, CeramicSpeed claims the OSPW will ‘ provide peak performance deep in races or in the season when riders need it the most’. Certainly we highlighted many advantages of SRAM’s T-Type Transmission in our first ride review, particularly its simplicity of set-up, smooth shifting under load, and durability, but it will be interesting to see whether CeramicSpeed has improved on that already high bar.

To achieve this, the brand brings its trademark free-spinning pulley wheels to the table. In this case 14-tooth and 20-tooth two-piece aluminium pulley wheels with a solid side profile that prevents sticks getting caught in the spokes, while, it says, increasing pulley stiffness. Further protection comes from the stainless steel dust shields, that keep dirt and grit away from the bearings without resorting to contact seals that increase friction. And the narrow-wide profile teeth are made from a composite material that is said to be durable and quiet. In addition to the low-drag bearings, CeramicSpeed’s lower pulley wheel is 4T larger than SRAM’s at 20T, which reduces chain angulation as it wraps the pulley, which can help reduce friction.

Around the bearing is a feature CeramicSpeed is calling ADR, or Active Debris Removal. Described as a bladed groove structure that effectively chews up and spits out anything that gets wedged between the cage and the pulley. It sounds a bit like something Boudica would have sported on the wheels of her chariot, but is actually inspired by rotating snowploughs. While SRAM uses a two-piece pulley wheel where the teeth can continue to rotate even when the spokes are jammed, ADR, along with the dust shields, is certainly a simpler system. With no holes for debris to get stuck in, the pulley shouldn’t be able to jam, although we’ve yet to test its effectiveness ourselves.

Overall weight for the cage is said to be 111g, and fitting looks to be simple. There’s no need to remove the derailleur from the bike, or adjust the length of the chain, and only the rear wheel needs to come out. A couple of bolts to remove and reinstall and you’re away, with perhaps the most expensive derailleur ever made (this side of a Paul’s mech from the ’90s) hanging from the dropout of your bike.