The $900 carbon fibre balance bike

Check out the Strider 12 ST-R.

It had to happen. Check out the $899.99 Strider 12 ST-R carbon fibre balance bike. Balance bike racing just got real (expensive).

Strider 12 ST-R need to know

Carbon fibre frame

Carbon fibre fork inc. steerer

400mm carbon fibre handlebar

Cane Creek AER headset

Carbon fibre seatpost

12in carbon fibre 10-spoke rims

Age: 18 months – 5 years

Weight: 2.5 kg

Maximum rider weight: 27 kg

Price: $899.99

Strider: “You could go out and get your child some bike with a bunch of flashy sounds and noise and shoddy plastic handlebar shield that vaguely represents a superhero. But you know better than that.

“If Luxury and Performance got together and decided to create the pinnacle of what a Strider 12 Bike should be, they’d make the Strider ST-R. Sleek? Yes. Elegant? Double yes. Lightweight? Triple yes. Totally, incredibly, jaw-dropping, head-turning, amazingness on two wheels? A gajillion times yes.

“So let’s skip the marketing mumbo jumbo for a minute. Check this out. The Strider ST-R has a carbon fiber frame with a carbon fiber fork and carbon steerer. The headset is a Cane Creek AER with bearings. We also threw in a custom stem, handlebar, grips, and seat clamp. Then we thought about what else we could add. How about Schwalbe “Big Apple” tires? That do anything for ya? Top it off with 10-spoke carbon fiber rims that scream style. Then we added custom Strider® alloy hubs with cartridge bearings and a thru-axle. The ST-R is magnificently lean and mean, and there’s no telling what your little one can accomplish when they get into the saddle.

“With the Strider ST-R, your little speedster will blaze a trail of fiery epicness that will make everyone on the race track drool (not counting the ones who are teething). The Strider ST-R is for those little speed demons who won’t compromise speed for comfort and luxury. They keep racing once they’ve crossed the finish line, and they fall asleep dreaming about the need for speed on a bike built for performance. They don’t have time to pause for a juice box break, because, let’s face it…ain’t nobody got time for that.”