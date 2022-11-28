Canyon’s clothing range is designed to improve your riding experience

Canyon is well known for its mountain and gravel bikes, but it also has a wide range of performance riding apparel to match

By now, most off-road riders will be aware of the direct to consumer brand Canyon. If you haven’t, the German brand produces some of the best bikes whether its downhill bikes, road bikes, literally everything in between.

Canyon don’t just do bikes, they also a wide selection of clothing and accessories for all riding disciplines to match. Just like the bikes, they offer loads of performance whether you are shredding the trail, putting in the gravel miles, or heading out on a bikepacking adventure.

So whether you are looking for some weatherproofing for your next gravel/bikepacking adventure or protection when hitting the trails keep reading for a pick of riding clothing from Canyon.

Bike packing, gravel, and XC riding can bring with them some pretty challenging weather conditions. Kitting up to ride through the colder months isn’t just about keeping the weather out though. Riding up big climbs and doing long efforts create their own challenges too, demanding that wet-weather riding jackets need to be both waterproof but also breathable in order to keep you comfortable.

Canyon’s Cycling Rain Jacket features their own 3-layer laminate fabric with fully taped seams. The fabric is made up of an FC Free DWR treated recycled polyamide and elastane outer layer, an electro-spun, nano-level membrane, and finished inside with a moister-wicking knit polyester on the inside. Canyon says that the jacket has a waterproof rating of 10,000mm as well as a breathability rating of 35,000mm.

There are loads of riding-friendly details too, not only should the jacket be flap free while riding thanks to its trim fit but the hood is big enough to fit comfortably over a helmet and battened down with adjusters on the rear of the hood and collar to keep everything tight and in place. The waist is also adjustable to stop any surprising cold water sprays up the back. Finally, there are two hand-warming pockets as well as a chest pocket.

The Cycling Rain Jacket with Hoodie comes in both men’s and women’s fits and three different color options; Black, Green, or Red. There is also a non-hooded version as well if you prefer. Sizing for Canyon’s Cycling Rain Jacket ranges between S and XXL and is priced at £207.95.

Being more breathable and just as windproof, a good softshell is arguably a better option than a dedicated rain jacket for bad weather riding and Canyon’s offering is a great example of one that works very well.

Made with Canyon’s DEFEND System fabrics, the Softshell Jacket is water resistant and has a storm flap sewn along the full length of the zipper to keep the wind from penetrating. The hood is also adjustable to fit and comes with an in-built face mask for use when conditions get seriously cold.

Casual looks make the Canyon Softshell Jacket a great option for wearing on or off the bike. Sizing runs from XS to 2XL, so there’s something for everyone, while the price is £99.95.

Heads and knees are obvious areas to protect when you are riding enduro or downhill, but in the event of a crash, your hips are also prone to a battering. To combat the risks of slippery corners and off-camber sections, Canyon has developed a set of undershorts with slimline hip protection.

Canyon’s Undershorts are a waist-high short design, rather than a bib short, and are made from a lightweight mesh material. Canyon has added a mesh pocket on each hip which house two D3O hip protectors. D3O is a non-Newtonian material, which means it is malleable when you are riding giving plenty of freedom of movement when pedaling but will stiffen up in the event of an impact. The pads achieve an N 1621-1:2012 Level 1 certification.

All the seams are flat-locked to avoid irritation and the Undershorts are fitted with a chamois to keep you comfortable in the saddle on those long climbs back to the top. The Undershorts come in sizes S to XXL for both men and women and retail for £63.95.

If you ride in mixed conditions then Canyon’s MTB Pants are an adaptable pair of mountain bike pants that use a lightweight DWR-treated fabric that also has ventilated perforations on the inside of the leg.

The legs have a tapered tailoring to give a slim fit and avoid any annoying flapping or snagging while riding. Although the leg is slim, Canyon has made sure that there is enough space for knee protection too. There is a secure ratchet closure to give plenty of adjustment around the waist and get a good fit.

The pants come in S to XXL sizes as well as two longer-leg fits for the medium and large sizes. As with Canyon’s other kit, they come in both men’s and women’s versions. Canyon has priced the MTB Pants at £126.95.

If you like the look of Canyon’s MTB Pants, why not take advantage of Canyon’s Signature Pro MTB Gravity Bundle for the complete set. The bundle packages the MTB Pants with a technical long-sleeve riding top and a pair of Canyon CLLCTV branded cycling socks.

The jersey comes in four colors; black, brown, blue, and light green. Buying the bundle doesn’t just get you some nice matching kit but also saves you 10 percent off the full price, retailing for £176.25.

Its not just clothing, Canyon also does some neat accessories to keep you moving on the trail, including this ingenious 3-in-1 Minitool. Canyon has managed to pack a huge amount of functionality into this tool that you don’t often get from most other multi-tools.

Rather than use a swiss-army style folding design, Canyon has specced a two way ratchet which comes with 2/2,5/3/4/5/6 hex keys and Torx TX6, TX25 bits. Unscrew the upper racthet section and there is a official Dynaplug tire plugger for sealing any tubeless punctures. If you have lost too much air before you managed to seal the tire, the lower section has an integrated press on CO2 inflator for presta and schrader valves.

The tool weighs a claimed 42g and measuring 96x16mm, so if you are looking for a way to free up some pocket space but still be covered for most trail side repairs this is a great option.

If you want to check out these products or see what other products Canyon offers, go to Canyon.com.