Deploying its proven CBF suspension system to new 29er platforms, Canfield debuts the Tilt and Lithium.

Followers of American gravity brand Canfield will be thrilled with its two latest releases.

Never a company to blindly follow trends or standards, Canfield’s product planning has always been deliberate. Its two new bikes are both 29ers that are designed to offer outstanding terrain rollover and descending agility.

Although Chris Canfield is no longer directly involved with the company, his CBF suspension system remains in use. Lance Canfield now runs his eponymous bike brand, with the Lithium and Tilt being his latest creations.

Agile enduro 29ers

Both feature 7075-T6 grade aluminium construction and the calibre of industrial design and functional styling that Canfield is renowned for.

To optimize the properties of its CBF rear suspension design on these new 29ers, Canfield has specified premium shocks from Cane Creek and Öhlins.

With its Tilt riders will have a choice of either 138- or 125mm of rear travel, using the Cane Creek Kitsuma’s stroke adjustability. Up front a 140mm fork sets the Tilt’s head angle at 65°, whilst on a size large there is 475mm of reach balanced by comparatively short 425mm chainstays.

The single-crown machine for hugely tech terrain

For those riders who never avoid a double black diamond descent, there is Canfield’s new Lithium. This frameset qualifies as a committed enduro bike, with 163mm of rear suspension travel – which can be reduced to 151mm, using the Öhlins TTX Air’s internal adjustment.

The Lithium runs a 170mm fork, which makes it a touch slacker than a Tilt at 64.5°. Interestingly, both frames have a similar 475mm of reach in the large frame size, although a touch more rear-end stability is added to Canfield’s Lithium, with its 430mm chainstays – which are 5mm longer than a Tilt’s.

For those riders who value the peace of mind that an aluminium frame brings when riding steep and rocky terrain, these new Canfields will certainly appeal. Their boutique CBF suspension system is unique and the only real debit is having your water bottle cage on the bottom of the down tube, instead of inside the front triangle.

Canfield is marketing both frames at a similar starting price of $1699.99, whilst complete builds start at $4599.99.