Calibre Bossnut Evo in Black Friday sales for £809!

But how good is the Bossnut?

Stand up to sprint and the Bossnut responds with instant acceleration. On the gas it’s lightning fast, so even though it’s not the lightest bike in this test, you can still demolish the steepest climbs with ease.

On faster trails the Bossnut never falters. It feels solid with geometry more closely mirroring the numbers found on modern enduro race bikes, the only limiting factors here are rider skill and courage. In fact, we’re so confident in the Bossnut’s capabilities, we’re convinced that it would be a competitive enduro race bike. It really is that good.

Sure we’d like to be able to run the rebound on the suspension a touch faster to give the bike some pop, and having the option to speed up the shock would definitely make it easier for sub-70kg riders to achieve an optimum suspension set-up. As is stands, the rebound on the RockShox Sektor fork and Monarch R shock both benefit heavier, faster riders.

Bike tech, geometry and sizing are always evolving, but with cutting edge geometry and a build kit that rivals similarly priced hardtails, the Calibre Bossnut is still well ahead of the development curve. For a penny shy of a grand, the price tag is certainly entry-level for a 130mm-travel bike; the ride quality however, is anything but. From local lunchtime loops, to bike park blasting, the Bossnut proved time and time again that it’s a trail bike without compromise. It’s not just about going fast, however, it’s also guaranteed to put a massive smile on your face every time you take it for a blast.