British parents are more physically active than their children

79% of parents surveyed said that their family makes no effort to exercise.

New data reveals that parents are more active than their children. 77% of parents said that their family makes no effort to exercise.

>>> Best kids mountain bikes and how to get your kids riding

A survey of more than 7,600 UK adults published by Decathlon shows that kids are the least active family members, when it comes to exercise.

When describing their families’ monthly activity levels, almost two thirds (64%) of parents said they believe they are fitter than their child, with an astonishing 77% saying that they exercise more than their child does, even with regular PE lessons factored in.

Over three quarters (79%) of parents surveyed said that their family makes no effort to exercise. Furthermore, only 11% said that they exercise together with their family.

The findings that kids are the least active family members complements recent research published by NHS Digital, which showed obesity levels in children aged Year 6 has increased to 20.1% in the past year – which is more than one in five children.

Shockingly, only 31% of children hit or exceed the daily recommended 10,000 steps walked per day. This was something even fewer grown up children managed to do – with just 27% of adult children managing to regularly walk 10,000 steps daily.

Chris Allen from Decathlon: “It’s really concerning to see how unfit kids are and just how few families are exercising together. The research also looks into the activity levels of adult children, revealing how they too are less active than their parents – suggesting that learned habits from childhood are affecting activity levels in their adult lives.

“Children today are pursuing less active and exercise-based past-times; the key is to make it fun for them by finding a sport or form of exercise they genuinely enjoy. Making exercise a more social occasion, by getting friends or the whole family involved is a great way to introduce an active lifestyle to kids.”