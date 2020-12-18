One of the world's most stylish extreme terrain riders might not have succeeded with his Berm2Berm track, but it will endure.

As one of the world’s most stylish free riders, Brendan Fairclough isn’t easily intimidated by terrain.

For someone who has jumped the canyons of Utah during Red Bull Rampage and regularly rides the most adventurous lines on impossible steep downhill tracks, nothing fazes Fairclough. Until his latest build project proved a lot more challenging than anticipated.

During the storyboarding for his 2015 Deathgrip ride documentary, Fairclough imagined something called Berm2Berm. The idea was simple and would resonate with anyone who tried to walk on brick paving without touching the spaces between.

Fairclough’s Berm2Berm concept was to build a jump/pump track, with huge features, in a grassy field. The individual jumps and berms would be constructed in such a way, that someone of Brendan’s skill could ride it without touching the grass.

Assisting the build was celebrated slope style rider, Sam Pilgrim.

Jumping feature-to-feature and transitioning from berm-to-berm seemed achievable, but once Fairclough and his digging crew started, the challenges compounded.

To shape jumps and berms of the necessary size and scale, additional soil resources were required. The eventual soil mixture was also not ideal, making it impossible to shape by hand, delivering the exact detail and structural finishing that Fairclough desired.

Machines were used and even then the Berm2Berm build dream was derailed by the lockdown. As the project started running over schedule it encountered the threat of typically wet English weather.

Although Brendan Fairclough’s dream of creating a Berm2Berm project on British soil was unsuccessful, but his build will have a legacy.

The Berm2Berm track is being connected to create a more rideable flow trail for kids and adult riders that don’t quite have Brendan’s mercurial abilities on the bike.