Act fast to get this Brand-X Ascend 170mm dropper for £99.99

Brand-X Ascend XL Dropper in a super-sized 24hr Black Friday deal. it offers longer travel for those who prefer a greater scope of adjustment.

Brand-X Ascend XL 170mm Dropper Seatpost – £169.99 – £99.99

Will it fit your bike?

In terms of seat tube diameter, it comes in either 30.9mm or 31.6mm size.

In terms of will it insert fully/sufficiently into your frame? ie. without the end of it hitting pivot weld or something. Well, the distance from bottom of collar to bottom of post (not including actuator) is 220mm. Bottom of collar to bottom of actuator is 250mm.

You’ll need to get your tape measure out and do some measuring. It’s well worth digging our an old non-dropper seatpost and seeing how far can be inserted into your seat tube. Sometimes even frames without externally obvious obstructions (ie. suspension pivots) can have seat tubes with inner obstructions that will prevent long seat posts being inserted fully.

You will also need to factor in the stack height of the post ie. with the post inserted as far as it will go, will your saddle be too high? On this post featured, the saddle rails to bottom of collar length is 205mm.

It’s worth reading our 5 ways to increase standover on bikes with high seat tubes.

Specification

Material: T651-7075 Aluminium

Bar mounted paddle style remote lever and cable operated internal routing

Linkage mechanism eliminates any outer cable pull

Zero offset, one-piece head/upper shaft with micro adjust clamping mechanism

Only compatible with internally routed bikes

Length: 498mm

Travel: 170mm

Cable Length: 1.5m

Finish: Sand blasted and hard anodised

Warranty: 2 years

Weight: 595g (w/o cable and shifter (30.9mm))