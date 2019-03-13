Bosch eMTB Challenge features timed uphill sections and time penalties for dabbing

The Bosch eMTB Challenge is coming to the Tweed Valley in June

The Bosch eMTB Challenge is coming to the Tweed Valley in June and features downhill stages, uphill stages and penalties for putting a foot down.

The format certainly looks much more interesting and e-bike-specific compared to the recently announced missed-opportunity trad-XC format of the UCI E-Mountain Bike World Championships.

For more information, please visit: https://tweedlove.com

The Bosch eMTB Challenge supported by Trek

Europe’s most exciting e-bike adventure comes to the UK for the first time. Top trail riding and uphill flow climbing stages combine with enduro style on a big e-xploration of the Tweed Valley trails. Along the way you’ll navigate your way through local landmarks, classic trails and a specially prepared lunch stop. E-bike adventure has arrived in the Tweed Valley – big style.

The Bosch eMTB Challenge supported by Trek is an event of impressive variety. You’ll cover around 30 kilometres, and have around 1,000 metres of climbing to contend with. The course, a mix of uphill and downhill timed (enduro style) stages with orienteering transfer liaisons in between. It’s a real voyage of discovery – uphill racing, riding techniques, orientation skills, fitness and smart battery management* are key to your success. The enemy? Time itself.

On the individual stages you’re against the clock, without any prior practice (it’s all ‘blind’ racing), and during the transfer stages emphasis is on finding your way around the route. You’ll need to check-in at various orientation points along the route, using the map we provide. Miss one and you’ll earn a 10-second time penalty. Don’t rack up too many because the winner is the fastest overall time on the day. Look out for the Schwalbe Eddy Current climbing stage, a techy climb that will have you working hard even on the e-bike. The climbing stages will also feature a “no feet” zone, keep those feet up and don’t dab and you’ll avoid a 10 second penalty.

The trails are designed for all levels of experience, whether you are a high-end professional or an e-bike newbie. Just choose from the three different categories; Advanced, Amateur and Explorer. The Explorer category doesn’t even have to do the race stages – you can just enjoy the journey round the valley.

And once you’ve navigated your way back to base at Transcend Festival you can enjoy a cold beer and soak up the festival vibes all evening long.

*you should comfortably be able to complete the course with 1 fully charged battery – used wisely!