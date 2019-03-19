Bontrager WaveCel helmets claim to be 48 times more effective than standard lids

New helmet tech set to shake up the helmet safety standard thanks to its effectiveness at preventing brain injury

Bontrager WaveCel helmets feature new technology which Trek says is 48 times more effective than standard EPS foam at preventing concussions.

A big claim, but at the moment with the industry keeping a keen eye on racing cyclists’ health post-crashes, a welcome one.

Trek and sister brand Bontrager sent out a lot of cryptic viral chatter on social media last week leaving most of us wondering what the hell it would be launching.

WaveCel is a collapsible cellular material, visually similar to the Koroyd crumple-zone sections you can find in Smith and Endura helmets. It is designed to absorb energy in multiple ways, according to Trek, by flexing, crumpling and gliding.

These three absorbing attributes mean, unlike standard EPS foam alone which is designed to only protect against direct impacts, WaveCel can protect the cyclist’s head the way in which cyclists crash: “Ungracefully, with twists turns and angled impacts,” according to Trek.

The new helmet from Trek is claimed to be remarkably effective at dispersing energy from impacts and the US brand says 99 times out of a 100 WaveCel prevents concussions caused by common cycling accidentsThe technology will spread across a range of new helmets offered by Bontrager. There are four in total for now with a single option for mountain bikers: the Bontrager Blaze WaveCel, which will sell for £199.99. Two road bike options plus a commuter helmet are available too.

We’ve received our Blaze and first impressions are good. It’s a relatively good weight for a full coverage trail/enduro style helmet at 427 grams. This goes up to 455 grams with the included magnetic light and camera mount. The peak has two positions with the higher position being out of the way enough to fit goggles underneath. Retention is dealt with using a minimalist Boa dial that holds the helmet limpet-like to the head. We’ll be riding in it as much as possible and will put up a full review soon.