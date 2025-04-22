The Bomber Z is a new big hit fork from Marzocchi with 170-190mm travel and chunky 38mm stanchions

The Bomber Z costs £929, meaning it has some big performance expectations to fill

Marzocchi has a new fork out, called the Bomber Z it uses big 38mm stanchions, comes with 170mm travel and gets the same Grip damper I loved so much on the Merida eOne-Sixty SL 6000.

What it doesn’t get is Marzocchi’s latest Grip X damper with independent high and low-speed compression adjustment, instead you’ll have to put up with an updated Grip damper. That makes it all the more surprising that this fork retails for £929 – more than premium brands like RockShox with its 38mm stanchioned Zeb Select.

That’s a fair chunk of dough for a fork “without excessive adjustments,” as Marzocchi puts it. Besides the humble two-way adjustment, there are also no lower leg bleeder valves, although there are plugs to let you upgrade in the future.

The clue to the Bomber Z’s value may well lie in its new lower leg bypass channels, which should help alleviate pressure ramping up as it moves through the travel. I’m hoping this gives a free-flowing feel to the fork and keep it moving through its travel. Perhaps the proof will be in the riding, and I’ll find out just how good this fork is when I get to test it later in the year.

What the Bomber Z does get is the big 38mm chassis from the Super Z fork. That means it can take up to 190mm travel, although Marzocchi is billing this as a 170mm fork.

Marzocchi is targeting the Bomber Z at riders who want a robust fork without the faff of too much setup then, or potentially those who’re almost anti-establishment. “In a world where ‘bling is better’ dominates, the Marzocchi Bomber Z takes a different path,” the press release says. “Built for riders who throw their bikes in the truck, drop in with their friends, and do it all over again tomorrow.”

It’s for riders looking for a “sensible upgrade on their 160-190mm big enduro or freeride bikes, riders who want a big, burly fork with Marzocchi’s distinct attitude, and eMTB owners seeking a stronger, more capable fork at a reasonable price.”

Bomber Z details

Marzocchi says this fork is e-bike ready and can handle a system weight of 169kg. It fits 200-230mm rotors and there are 58mm and 68mm crown options. The offset is 44mm in 29, or choose between 37mm & 44mm in 27.5in. The max tire size is 2.6in.

Bomber Z MSRP: $799 USD / $1069 CAD / 1,169 EUR / £929 GBP