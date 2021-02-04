The German direct-sales brand has added some exclusive derivatives to its trail and enduro bike range.



YT has added a new grade to its mountain bike range. The German consumer-direct brand will be marketing a limited number of new Blaze models, globally.

The Blaze package applies to YT’s Izzo, Jeffsy and Capra model ranges, delivering the very latest in suspension and drivetrain technology.

YT’s product strategy with the new Blaze marketing initiative is to give Izzo, Jeffsy and Capra customers the option of upgrading SRAM and Rockshox’s latest premium shift and suspension components.

Limited edition bikes with better bits

Numbers are being restricted to specific markets. The Izzo Blaze is limited to only 250 bikes, for the entire European mountain bike market, whilst the Jeffsy and Capra Blaze derivatives will be even more exclusive, with only 150 of each available in Europe.

In terms of individual specification, the Izzo Blaze sees an increase in front fork travel to 140mm, courtesy of Rockshox’s latest Pike Ultimate. A brand matching Deluxe Ultimate rear shock delivers 130mm of kinematic squish at the back and SRAM’s 52t GX Eagle drivetrain provides all the gradient conquering climbing ratios you need.

True to its trail riding specification, the Izzo Blaze rolls Maxxis Minion DHR II tyres, on DT Swiss Spline 1900 wheels, and decelerates courtesy of SRAM G2 RSC brakes. It is priced at £3,599.

Enduro and park bike options, too

YT’s Jeffsy Blaze is distinguished by its two-tone silver finish. Components are broadly similar to the Izzo, but the Pike is replaced by 150mm Lyrik Ultimate fork and at the rear, there is a SuperDeluxe Ultimate shock.

The Jeffsy Blaze also swaps out that front Minion DHR 11 on the Izzo, for a DHF and retails for £3,599.

For the most committed YT gravity riding customers, who prefer riding long travel single-crown bikes, there is the Capra Blaze. It uses the same drivetrain as the other Blazes, but the suspension components are upgraded to a ZEB Ultimate 170mm front fork and SuperDeluxe Ultimate shock.

The Capra Blaze also runs a Maxxis Assegai front tyre on DT Spline 1900 E wheels and SRAM Code RSC brakes, for improved traction and braking confidence, on the steepest of technical descents. YT is marketing the Capra Blaze at £3,599 .