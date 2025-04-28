BikePark Wales revamps the popular A470 jump trail with a new ending that’s not as fast and scary as the old one!

A new lower section to BikePark Wales' famous A470 keeps the jumps mellow and the progression friendly.

BikePark Wales’ most popular jump line, A470, has a completely new ending aimed at easing the progression and giving riders a more consistent jump size. Last year BikePark Wales extended its longest jump trail all the way to the summit start point, adding a stack of new opportunities to get airborne. But it remained conscious that the size of jumps, and the speed of the trail, ramped up significantly at the end of the first long straight. The new ending goes straight on at the big right hand berm, with jumps that are similar in size to the first straight, and helping to keep the difficulty consistent.

According to BikePark Wales, “A470 remains the same until the end of the first straight after you exit the conifer forest, but from here on it’s an all new line taking a different route. Features on the new trail are smaller than the end of the old A470 Line and will feel like less of a step up in difficulty compared to the start of the trail (don’t worry, those of you that like big jumps will LOVE our next launch). The new line carries the same flowy vibe as the top section launched in 2024, still keeping that progressive nature, with a more gradual build in difficulty that makes the line more fun and playful!“

The new A470 ending opens this Thursday May 1st, ahead of schedule thanks to the good weather we’ve been enjoying this spring. For a behind-the-scenes look at the work that went into this new line, check out the BPW Trail Diaries episode coming soon. This A470 upgrade comes hot-on-the-heels of the revamped Martian trail opened recently, the freshly opened lower Boomslang, and the new Skills Area. This is one of the park’s pro lines, blending spicy rock features with a highly-groomed dirt jump section. It’s all part of BPW’s grand plan of upgrades revealed in its planning permission submission last year, that includes nine climbing trails, 27 downhill trails, and seven linking trails, as well as two new skills areas. That’s over 30km of new trails!

What happens to the old lower section of the A470 remains undisclosed for now, but judging by some fresh trail work we spotted on Saturday, BPW might be linking it in with the top of Enter the Dragon. Watch this space!