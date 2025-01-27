BikePark Wales delays the opening of its new tech trail Boomslang yet again, after more storm setbacks

Boomslang is ready to rock, but the latest storms have delayed its opening. Watch Joel Anderson shredding the new track, plus details on why it's probably the best new trail this year

BikePark Wales will open its latest highly anticipated trail, a natural tech fest to complete the top half of Boomslang… but we’re just not sure when! The park is closed today after the latest in a succession of brutal storms, but we’re hoping to roll down it later this week. It features a mix of terrain including some big features, technical drops and root gaps as well as multiple line choices for riders.

The line was officially meant to open on 27 January, but due to Storm Éowyn hitting the park over the weekend, BPW was forced to close and the line is not yet open for public consumption.

BikePark Wales’s best black trail?

The team at BikePark Wales, including the SIDZ Trail Crew, have been hard at work over winter extending the already popular Boomslang trail down into the bottom half of the hill.

According to BPW, the extension is “unlike any other trail in park,” due to the dynamic track and the natural terrain that changes with every run.

The top section of the track has already evolved since its opening, from a deep loam to more of a mud-fest over winter. And the natural evolution of the track will continue, with new lines appearing and ruts and rocks appearing as more riders head down the trail.

You can find the full video from the BPW YouTube channel below, with Joel Anderson shredding.

What can riders expect from lower Boomslang?

It’s designed as a black level DH trail, and sits within the park’s ‘tech’ designation. So you can expect to find some doubles, off-camber loam, plenty of drops and some flat-out speed sections.

To get there, you can traverse across the hill towards the start of Pandoras Rocks, Terry’s Belly and Fifty Shades. There’s a new start hill for Boomslang, which aims to give riders better speed for the entrance into the flowier top section.

From there, the track heads down the steepest part of the hill, heading through thick woods and into open off-camber sections and big gaps.

The team at BPW commented on the launch: “We’re incredibly excited to launch the new bottom half of Boomslang. This trail is a game-changer—not just for us, but for riders who crave the thrill of natural, technical terrain. It’s everything you love about your local track, but now with the incredible setting, infrastructure, and energy of BikePark Wales.”

With further red weather warnings in place through to the end of Monday 27 January, the hope will be that the trail is unscathed when the park does reopen to the public. As soon as we know when that is, we’ll update this story.

bikeparkwales.com