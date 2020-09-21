BikePark Wales closed again due to local Covid restrictions

BikePark Wales reopened in July but has today announced they are closing their doors again due to local lockdown in their Merthyr Tydfil locality

BikePark Wales reopened in July but has today announced they are closing their doors again due to local lockdown in their Merthyr Tydfil locality.

Read more: BikePark Wales: the complete guide

The news comes barely a couple of weeks since we ran our feature about BikePark Wales being back in business. As a frequent haunt for many of the MBR test team, we wish the BPW crew luck as and when they get the nod to reopen.

BikePark Wales: “We are devastated to announce that due to the localised lockdown announced in Merthyr Tydfil today we are left with no option but to close the park again until restrictions are eased. Merthyr is the smallest borough in Wales and over 99% of our visiting riders come from outside of the borough, as they can no longer legally visit us we are left with no choice.

“The restrictions will be reviewed by Welsh Government every 2 weeks so we will be suspending bookings in 2 week blocks every Monday. If you have a booking with us that is affected (i.e it is in the next 2 weeks) you will receive an e-mail confirming that your booking has been suspended with instructions on how you can move to another date of your choice. As with the last lockdown, your support in holding your booking with us is hugely appreciated.

“Our visitor welcome team will be doing their best to respond to queries but please do move your booking following the instructions in your suspended booking confirmation if you can as we are receiving thousands of enquiries.

“The bike park will be closed to ALL riders from 6PM this evening, please respect the closure, do not attempt to ride on site and put yourself and the park at risk by ignoring the rules as it only puts more pressure on our team at a very challenging time.

“Stay safe everybody, we will be back as soon as possible, we’ve had an amazing 2 months since we re-opened and have enjoyed seeing so many people getting a much needed release on our trails.”