Check out the best mountain bike bargains we can find in the Amazon Spring Sale.

It’s the first drop of Amazon bargains for 2023! Whether you’re looking for deals on mountain bike helmets, cheap kids bikes, bargain mountain bikes, or offers on clothing, parts and accessories, then chances are the Amazon Spring Sale will deliver with up to 40% off a range of products.

The sale starts at 6pm BST on Monday 27th March.

But trawling through Amazon is time consuming, and working out the bargains from the duds is a pain, so to make things so much easier for you, we’re doing all the hard work. We’ll keep updating this page with the best bargains we can find, focussing on products that we’ve tried, tested, reviewed, and rated highly.

That way, you can focus on getting a great deal, then getting out on your bike.

When is the Amazon Spring Sale 2023

The Amazon Spring Sale starts at 6pm Monday 27th March 2023 and lasts for three days.

What kind of deals can I expect?

If Amazon Prime Day 2022 is our guide, then we reckon there’ll be plenty of deals on bikes, helmets, clothing and accessories. We’re also hoping that electronics will be included so it might be a good time to grab a bargain Garmin or Wahoo, or perhaps even a GoPro so you can get some tasty ride edits this summer.

Amazon UK states that there will be up to 40% off a range of items.

There will also be Wow Deals; these are available for only two hours, and will be on some big-name, major brand items, so keep your eyes peeled!

Do I need to sign up for Amazon Prime?

Yes, to get the very best deals that will be on offer, you’ll need to have Amazon Prime Membership.

The best Amazon Spring Sale mountain bike deals in the UK

The Amazon Spring Sale is mostly a UK-based event, so that’s where we’re going to focus our attention. We’ll be gathering deals on categories including:

Best tech and electronics deals

Best mountain bike helmets and shoes deals

Best mountain bike accessories and parts

Best UK mountain bike tech and electronics deals for the Amazon Spring Sale

Garmin Forerunner 55 GPS Smartwatch

£159 £179.99 Save 12%

Looking for a simple GPS watch with great battery life? This one from Garmin will track speed, distance, heart rate, sleep and has a reported two-week battery life between charges. View Deal

GoPro Hero 10 Black action camera

£399 £479.99 Save 17%

Waterproof Action Camera with Front LCD and Touch Rear Screens, 5.3K60 Ultra HD Video, 23MP Photos, 1080p Live Streaming, Webcam, Stabilization View Deal

DJI Mini 3 drone camera

£415 £519.99 Save 20%

Elevate your edits with a highly rated camera drone! This compact folding drone offers 4K HDR Video, 38-min Flight Time, True Vertical Shooting, and Intelligent Features View Deal

Apple Air Pods 3rd Generation

£169 £179.99 Save 6%

Whether it’s for those long climbs or those indoor turbo sessions, give yourself something to listen to to pass the time View Deal

Best mountain bike helmets and shoes deals

Poc Tectal mountain bike helmet

£56.95 £160 Save 64%

Protect your head with a great quality helmet from Poc, the brand known for safety. There are a range of colours and sizes available at a variety of price points. View Deal

Giro Fixture cycling helmet

£35.39 £49.99 Save 29%

A simple one-size adjustable helmet from well-known brand Giro. Other colours are available if black isn’t your thing. View Deal

Endura Humvee flat pedal MTB shoes

£74.99 £89.99

Endura’s Humvee flat pedal shoes are available in a few different sizes, and in black – because that goes with everything. View Deal

Best mountain bike accessories and parts deals

Muc Off 8-in-1 bike cleaning kit

£28.56 £39.99 Save 29%

Everything you need to keep your bike nice and clean, including bike wash, brushes, bike protect spray plus a box to keep it all in. View Deal

Park Tool Deluxe Home Mechanic repair stand

£222 £272.14 Save 18%

There’s nothing quite like having a bike stand at home for making those repair jobs much easier View Deal