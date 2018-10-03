Looking for a new big wheeler bike?

Looking for a new big wheeler bike? Here are what we reckon are the best 29er mountain bikes for cross-country, trail riding and enduro.

Choosing a 29er is pretty much like choosing any mountain bike. 29ers are just mountain bikes after all. You can get a 29in wheel version of any and every type of mountain bike. XC, trail bike, enduro and even downhill.

With this in mind, you may want to check out our general buyer’s guide to choosing the best mountain bike for you.

Watch: 29in Trail Bike of the Year

29er pros

Big wheels roll over bumps better

29ers feel more stable at speed

The wheels don’t drop as deeply into holes so the bike carries more speed on rough terrain

There’s more grip and tractionIncreased stability for jumping

More comfortable riding position for climbing

Smoother than 27.5in wheels on small bumps

When you break traction it happens in a slower, more controlled manner, reducing the chance of crashing

According to the clock, they are faster

They’re different, and make the same old trails feel different too

29er cons

29ers are heavier — that’s just how it is

Increased rotational weight of the wheel makes 29ers accelerate more slowly

Bigger bikes can be more awkward and harder to manoeuvre in really tight terrain

Increased unsprung mass (the parts of the suspension that move up and down over the bumps) reduces the suspension’s ability to react quickly to changes in terrain

It’s hard to go back to 27.5in wheels

Bigger wheels buckle and bend more easily

29er myths

They feel like they have more travel

While bigger wheels definitely take the edge off smaller bumps, they don’t increase travel. The bikes definitely feel more stable though, giving a handling response more akin to a longer-travel 27.5in bike.

29in tyres have much bigger contact patches

They are bigger, but the increase in the area of tyre touching the ground can be as little as five per cent. The greatest difference is in the length of the contact patch, but it’s nothing like as big as swapping out a 1.9in 27.5in tyre for a 2.3in.

29ers aren’t suitable for smaller riders

Ignore the cynics who say that pros only ride 29ers because they’re paid to. Tiny Willow Koerber had her best season ever on a 29er.

You need to learn how to ride a 29er

There’s some truth in this one, especially for the experienced riders who have fine-tuned their inputs on 27.5in bikes. That said, we’ve seen plenty of riders hop straight on a 29er and instantly decide it’s for them.

29ers aren’t as much fun

Easier to pedal uphill and faster on the way back down. What’s not to like?

They are no good for jumping

OK, it’s unlikely that we’re going to see a surge in 29er slope-style bikes, but for the average guy that gets his wheels off the ground once or twice on a ride a 29er will feel way more stable in the air. Also, because you’ll be rolling up to the lip of the jump faster on a 29er, you’ll jump further too.

29ers are a marketing conspiracy to make us buy more bikes and parts

It might have that consequence, but when you ride a good 29er the only thing you’ll be thinking is: why didn’t someone tell me to try this sooner?