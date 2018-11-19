Six races in England, Scotland and Wales throughout 2019

The British Enduro Mountain Bike Association – aka BEMBA – has announced the 2019 National Enduro Series dates and locations.

2019 BEMBA National Enduro Series dates and venues

Round 1: April 13-14th Afan, South Wales

Welsh Gravity Enduro BNES £65.50 (Sunday)

welshgravityenduro.com

Tickets on sale 24th November at 09:00

Round 2: May 4-5th Graythwaite, England

PMBA Epic £75

pmbaenduro.co.uk/events/2019-round-2-graythwaite/

Tickets on sale 17th November at 09:00

Round 3: May 25th-26th Minehead, England

Southern Enduro Champs £65

southernenduro.co.uk

Tickets on sale 1st December at 09:00

Round 4: Venue TBC and date TBC (to be June or July)

No Fuss Events £TBC

nofussevents.co.uk

Tickets on sale, TBC

Round 5: August 17-18th Tweed Valley, Scotland

Tweedlove £TBC

tweedlove.com

Tickets on sale, TBC

Round 6: August 31st-1st Sept, Machynlleth, North Wales

Welsh Gravity Enduro BNES Champs £65.50 (Sunday)

welshgravityenduro.com

Tickets on sale 24th November at 09:00

The series will take place in England, Scotland and Wales throughout 2019 and will be made up of six races, which includes a National Enduro Championship final event. The races will be organised by teams behind Welsh Gravity Enduro, PMBA, Southern Enduro, No Fuss Events and Tweedlove.

The series is open to riders aged 16 and above and welcomes die-hard racers and first-timers alike. The trails will be designed to be fun and challenging with a good mix of natural terrain and man made trails. The venues will present riders with a real variety of British terrain and conditions in order to be a true national series.

Each round will be unique but all will use a two-day format with a full day’s practice on Saturday and racing on Sunday. Practicing stages before Saturday or outside of official practice sessions will not be allowed in order to make the series as fair as possible.

Full face helmets and rider insurance are encouraged for all riders but neither are compulsory.

Series points and Champions

By working together, the BEMBA organisers have been able to create series points with overall series rankings. At the end of the season, National Enduro Series Champions will be crowned.

To gain points for the overall title, racers must compete in a minimum of four of the first five rounds and the final round. They’re able to drop their worst result from the first five but can’t drop the final round points. Riders can get an overall series ranking from any of the rounds.

Team Championships

New for 2019 is the BNES Team Championship, open to teams of any size and across all categories.

Each team’s top three results at each event will be used to work out a team ranking. One result can be placed per category and riders can change between races. The overall series winning team will be announced at the final, with points worked out in the same way as for individual riders.

Lite events

Also new for 2019 is the ‘Lite’ category, designed to offer riders a less hardcore experience of a race weekend. Lite races will vary between organisers but will all offer shorter courses and one-day events for a reduced entry fee.

Riders in the Lite category will receive results but will not be eligible for overall series points or for the Team Championships.

Entry

Entry for each event will be available via the individual event organiser’s websites and will cost between £65 and £75.

PMBA events will go on sale 17th November at 09:00 – pmbaenduro.co.uk

Welsh Gravity Enduro events will go on sale 24th November at 09:00 – welshgravityenduro.com

Southern Enduro events will go on sale 1st December at 08:00 – southernenduro.co.uk

BEMBA

The BEMBA National Enduro Series is the UK’s premier enduro mountain bike race series and is proudly organised through a collaboration of several race organisers. Each organiser will present individual rounds but work together to provide the best possible race series.

BEMBA’s goal is to act as a national governing body for enduro and make the format as strong as possible, through well organised, well attended and safe events that are loved by riders.