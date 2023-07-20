Back to its roots: Intense launches alloy Tazer e-bike

An aluminium frame puts this new e-bike's focus on durability as well as keener pricing.

Intense has taken its Tazer Carbon e-bike and its classic JS Tuned design, tweaked the geometry a little and gone back to its roots. Just launched are two new Tazer Alloy e-bikes in a Pro and Expert spec, sitting alongside the brand’s existing carbon framed models and powered by Shimano motors.

Custom hydroformed 6061 T6 alloy tubes means the new Tazer Alloy has a focus on longevity and durability as well as offering a lower entry price into the brand’s range of e-bikes. This new frame uses a mullet wheel set up (29in front, 27.5in rear), as on the carbon Intense Tazer 279 Expert we tested back in 2021.

With battery capacity options increasing and motor tech and display integration moving on rapidly, this new Intense has stiff competition. How will the Tazer Alloy compare when pitched against the best electric mountain bikes?

We’ve yet to ride one yet (or even see one..) but here’s an overview on the two model specs and what this new e-bike offers.

Need to know

29in front, 27.5in rear, mullet wheel set up

160mm fork travel

155mm rear travel

Shimano motors and batteries

Integrated removable battery

Integrated rear mudguard and downtube protection

Revised on/off switch

JS Tuned enduro link

2.6in front, 2,8in rear stock tyre sizes

For the UK, there are two models, both sharing the same alloy frame and offered in four sizes, all with the mullet wheel set up. There are no colour options, with the Tazer Alloy only in silver, for that classic Intense look.

The cheaper Expert model (£4499) runs a Shimano EP6 motor, smaller 504Wh battery and DVO suspension front and rear.

The higher-spec Pro (£5499) uses Shimano’s popular EP8 motor, a larger 630Wh battery and is equipped with a Fox fork and rear shock. This Pro model also uses a TRP transmission, a side-step from the default SRAM and Shimano drivetrains. It’s maybe no surprise though, with the strong link to the Intense Factory Racing team and their TRP sponsorship.

The new frame is also UDH compatible, giving compatibility with SRAM’s latest Eagle AXS Transmission. Unlike the updated Nukeproof Megawatt e-bike, there isn’t a Tazer Alloy model sporting this new drivetrain as stock though.

Worth noting are the tyre specs that Intense has chosen. Both the Expert and Pro models run Maxxis DHRII 3C tyres front and rear with EXO+ casing. Up front is a 29×2.6in whereas on the rear Intense has gone wider, boosting grip and comfort (and bucking the 2.5/2.6in trend) with a 27.5×2.8in Plus size. To match these tyres sizes, the rim width specs are 30mm front and 35mm rear.

Tazer Alloy Pro

Shimano EP8 motor

Shimano 630Wh battery

Fox Float 38 Performance Elite 160mm fork

Fox Float X2 Factory rear shock

E*thirteen/Intense e-spec wheelset

Maxxis DHR II 3C EXO+ 2.6/2.8in tyres

TRP M9050 shifter/derailleur

Shimano/KMC 12 speed cassette/chain

TRP DH-R EVO four piston brakes

203mm rotors F/R

E*thirteen Vario dropper (size specific stroke)

£5499 (available early August)

Tazer Alloy Expert