The Nukeproof Megawatt Gen 2 – a spec update or full overhaul?

Nukeproof gives its only electric mountain bike platform a refresh.

The first generation Nukeproof Megawatt 297 Factory was one of seven electric mountain bikes that we lined up in the ‘shop-bought’ category within our 2023 E-Bike of the year test. It scored a healthy 8/10 and although it wasn’t the cheapest of the bunch, it boasted a spec that was comparable to boutique level e-bikes with five-figure price tags.

It’s the only e-bike platform in Nukeproof’s extensive model line up and like the Whyte E-160 RSX is only available with an alloy frame. With 170mm travel front and rear (we measured our test bike’s rear travel as 164mm) the Megawatt almost mirrors the brand’s enduro bike – the Mega – in both suspension travel and intent.

The spec impressed us, as did the dynamics, but what compromises the Megawatt is its battery capacity. With the test dominated by Bosch-equipped bikes – all with a 750Wh battery – the Megawatt’s Shimano EM800 motor, paired with a 630Wh battery felt lacking, especially as there’s no ability for the frame to accommodate a larger capacity option. The compromised range, when compared to the competition, wasn’t helped by the heavy Double Down Maxxis tyres with a tacky MaxxGrip compound spec up front and the bike’s hefty 24.94kg weight.

Launched in 2021, the first generation Megawatt frame platform is not really showing its age though, with a mullet/MX (mixed wheel size) set up, sorted geometry and a choice of five frame sizes, with only the Specialized Turbo Levo Comp offering more.

So, what’s new on the next generation Nukeproof Megawatt?

Nukeproof hasn’t messed with the geometry, sizing or mixed wheel platform – all remain unchanged on this new edition Megawatt. The key changes are to the motor, which is now the new Shimano EP801 model. Although there’s no increase in the torque or power over the outgoing model, the EP801 does get revised functionality and improved sealing.

The battery capacity remains the same at 630Wh on all models except the Comp – with no option for going bigger. Yes, this once was a high capacity number but times move on, with 750, 800 and even 900Wh batteries from many brands now giving the option for an all-day epic ride, without range anxiety issues. Nukeproof has taken a different approach here, re-engineering the down tube internally with a new adjustable battery mounting system – allowing a smaller (and lighter) 504Wh option to be used instead. A multi-battery approach may suit the racers out there but those regularly mixing it up on group rides may be keeping an eye on the fuel gauge sooner than anticipated. The down tube rethink includes revised cable and hose management, giving easier access when it comes to maintenance. The ease of access to the battery remains, with no issue removing it for indoor charging.

When it comes to spec updates, Nukeproof has taken advantage of being an early adopter of SRAM’s UDH hanger standard – the first gen Megawatt was equipped with one too – allowing the use of SRAM’s latest AXS Transmission drivetrains including the latest, more affordable, GX spec that we’ve just ridden.

The Megawatt 297 Elite, at £6899.99 looks to be the sweet spot in the range if you’re keen to try this next-generation drivetrain. Spec highlights include: GX AXS Transmission, FOX 38 Performance Elite forks, a FOX X2 Performance rear shock, Nukeproof Horizon V2 wheels and SRAM’s DB8 brakes.

Need to know

Geometry and sizing remains as per Gen 1 bike

Uses Shimano’s new EP801 motor

630Wh battery on Elite model and above (504Wh on Comp)

Adjustable mount to fit lighter 504Wh Shimano battery

SRAM AXS Eagle Transmission on top three models

Microshift Advent X drivetrain on Comp model

4 pot brake calipers and 220/200mm F/R rotors

Revised, user-friendly cable/hose routing

Gen 2 Nukeproof Megawatt model range

Megawatt Comp £5399.99

Spec Highlights:

RockShox Domain Motion Control RC 170mm fork

RockShox Super Deluxe Select R rear shock

Sun-Ringle Duroc SD37 Comp wheels

Maxxis Assegai 3C DD 2.5in tyres

Microshift Advent-X 10 speed drivetrain

SRAM DB8 4 piston brakes

220/200mm F/R rotors

Brand X Ascend dropper post

Megawatt Elite £6899.99

Spec Highlights:

Fox 38 Float Performance Elite 170mm fork

Fox Float X2 Performance rear shock

Nukeproof Horizon V2 wheels

Maxxis Assegai 3C DD 2.5in tyres

SRAM GX AXS Eagle Transmission

SRAM DB8 4 piston brakes

220/200mm F/R rotors

Brand X Ascend dropper post

Megawatt Factory £7899.99

Spec Highlights:

Fox 38 Float Factory 170mm fork

Fox Float X2 Factory rear shock

DT Swiss H1700 SPLINE 30 wheels

Maxxis Assegai 3C DD 2.5in tyres

SRAM GX/XO AXS Eagle Transmission

Hayes Dominion A4 4 piston brakes

220/203mm F/R rotors

Bikeyoke Divine Stealth dropper post

Megawatt RS £7999.99