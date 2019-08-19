Fancy a change? Back on Track advertising two new trail building jobs

If you're feeling the Monday blues at your current job, take a look at this

Check out these current vacancies for a Trail Finisher/Shaper and a Machine Operator/Trail Builder for renowned trail building company Back On Track.

JOB OPPORTUNITY – MACHINE OPERATOR/TRAIL BUILDER

If you have a passion for all things mountain biking and want to become part of an innovative company who pride themselves on building some of the best trails in the UK then keep reading.

We are looking for a Machine Operator to join our trail build team to create trails with an excavator.

Qualities that are essential to the role include:

• Experience & current in-dateTickets for 360 Excavators and Dumpers.

• Enthusiasm. You will need a love of mountain biking and trail building even when conditions on site are cold, wet and dark.

• Flexibility. Our working days are often irregular with early starts and late finishes.

• Working away. We often work away from the South Wales area, so a love of travel and a keen sense of adventure are key to success in the role.

• Teams win. You will be working in and often living with a small team, so ability to get along with others is a must.

• Hard working. We need someone dedicated to our vision of producing the best trails in the UK and beyond and someone who is willing to achieve this even if it involves continually reworking sections of trail.

• Creativity. You will need to be someone who understands how to translate the trail design into a reality and get a buzz out of test riding what you have built. This sense of creativity will then be evident to anyone else riding the trails you have built.

• Progression. We are looking for someone who wants to learn, develop and progress within our company.

• Problem solving. We are looking for someone who can work well within our small team and use their own initiative when you need to work alone.

• Having your own transport. We are not always able to travel together so a full clean driving licence and your own vehicle are essentials. You will almost certainly need to drive our site vehicles at some point as well.

Things that are helpful:

• Being local to South Wales. We are based in South Wales so it would make things a lot easier.

If the person we have described is you please apply by sending your C.V. to info@back-on-track.co.uk before the closing date Monday 26th August 2019.

JOB OPPORTUNITY – TRAIL FINISHER/SHAPER

If you have a passion for all things mountain biking and want to become part of an innovative company who pride themselves on building some of the best trails in the UK then keep reading.

We are looking for a new member of our trail build team to work on shaping the trails with hand tools. The work will include transporting finishing material to site, laying, shaping and compacting.

Qualities that are essential to the role include:

• Enthusiasm. You will need a love of mountain biking and trail building even when conditions on site are cold, wet and dark.

• Flexibility. Our working days are often irregular with early starts and late finishes.

• Working away. We often work away from the South Wales area, so a love of travel and a keen sense of adventure are key to success in the role of trail builder.

• Teams win. You will be working in and often living with a small team, so ability to get along with others is a must.

• Hard working. We need someone dedicated to our vision of producing the best trails in the UK and beyond and someone who is willing to achieve this even if it involves continually reworking sections of trail.

• Creativity. You will need to be someone who understands how to translate the trail design into a reality and get a buzz out of test riding what you have built. This sense of creativity will then be evident to anyone else riding the trails you have built.

• Progression. We are looking for someone who wants to learn, develop and progress within our company.

• Problem solving. We are looking for someone who can work well within our small team and use their own initiative when you need to work alone.

• Having your own transport. We are not always able to travel together so a full clean driving licence and your own vehicle are essentials. You will almost certainly need to drive our site vehicles at some point as well.

Things that are helpful:

• Being local to South Wales. We are based in South Wales so it would make things a lot easier.

• Experience. If you are the right person, we can teach you everything we know. However, experience of digging your own trails will be an advantage.

If the person we have described is you please apply by sending your C.V. to info@back-on-track.co.uk before the closing date Monday 26th August 2019.