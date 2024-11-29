Ard Rock Enduro tickets go on sale this Sunday, but like Glasto they won’t hang around long: here’s how and when to enter, which category to race in and what to expect from the trails

With 3,000 riders, seven timed stages and 45km of racing, the Ard Rock is a showcase of enduro... just make sure you're on the site at 7pm to snag a ticket

Ard Rock 2025 tickets go on sale this weekend, with entries for the enduro racing expected to sell out within minutes, according to the organisers.

The UK’s biggest enduro event takes place in Swaledale each year, next summer it’s July 25-27 but don’t expect to get tickets if you leave it to the last minute: Online entries open at 7pm on Sunday December 1 with demand expected to outstrip supply… tell Alexa to set an alarm.

Ard Rock Need to know

Entries open this Sunday, December 1 at 7 PM

Racing takes place in Swaledale, Yorkshire, July 25-27 2025

Six racing categories expected to attract over 3,000 riders

Full course is 45km with seven times stages to race

Shorter course, e-bike category, and a non-race version too

Prices from £75 to £100 for the full Enduro race

Ard Rock is more than just an enduro race, it’s grown over the years into a proper mountain bike festival attracting thousands of riders and party goers. For enduro riders the racing is first rate, the course is natural, open and rugged and some of the best racing we’ve ever tried. Just make sure you’re properly tooled up on one of the best enduro mountain bikes.

There are six event categories at the Ard Rock in 2025 and the idea is to offer something to every rider regardless of their ability. The blue ribband event is simply called the Enduro, it’s a 45km loop with seven timed stages and attracts some of the best riders in the world, like Joe Barnes and last year’s winner Bex Baraona. If you’re gunning for this one you’d better start putting in the training. And if you’re wondering what to ride check out the bikes of Ard Rock 2024 for some inspiration.

You can cover the exact same course on an e-bike too for the Bosch Ebike Enduro. You don’t need to be racing on a Bosch powered bike, the German brand is the main sponsor, but we would recommend one of the best full powered e-bikes because the length and elevation is pretty demanding.

Then there’s the Epic, which takes in all the timed downhill stages from the main Ard Rock Enduro and riders get a time for the stages and the full lap.

The Intro Enduro is a little less demanding with a 30km loop and four timed Ard Rock stages that reportedly get progressively more technical.

Next is the Sprint Enduro, it’s 30km with around 2,000 metres of combined climbing and descending. It covers three of the most technical Ard Rock special stages, and is open to juniors over 14.

Finally if you’re not interested in racing then take on the Sport Enduro. It covers the full course and timed stages from the big Ard Rock Enduro but there’s no stress against the clock.

What can you expect from the Ard Rock course?

It’s seriously challenging, you can expect to be out on the hill for a good 6+ hours if you’re tackling the main enduro. The trails are exclusive, meaning they’re private and designed for the Enduro, meaning it’s your only chance to ride them.

The trails are rocky and natural, but you can also expect berms, steep rocky chutes, with features to launch yourself off. It’s jam packed with technical singletrack… sounds good.

What else does the Ard Rock do for us?

You can head to the event without actually taking part in the riding or racing, making it ideal for families or groups where not everyone is a rider. There’s live music & entertainment including live bands and DJs.

Mountain bikers will also enjoy the Expo Village, a showcase of gear and tech from top mountain biking brands, with opportunities for demos and exclusive deals.

There are also workshops & Clinics where you can meet the pros with sessions on bike maintenance, trail skills, and more.

If you’ve got kids there are also family-friendly activities with the Hope Academy kid zones, coaching sessions and bike brand group rides.

Still need convincing? Nigel Page described the Ard Rock as “some of the best tracks I’ve ridden in years.” Meanwhile, Joe Barnes said: “I really love the old school tracks and grassy corners – it’s different riding so fast out in the open and also just such a fun event”. And legendary media mogul Pete Scullion commented: “I rarely had to think about where I was going, the marshalls were stoked, the trails were wicked and I kicked my own ass for almost six hours whilst chatting with an ever-changing set of riders I found myself alongside.”

Head to ardrock.co.uk for tickets and more details.