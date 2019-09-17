'Ard Moors Enduro was possibly the most 'Ard fun yet

Ard Moors Enduro by the Ard Rock team closed out the season on a massive high. Riders were treated to six race stages, an impromptu jump jam, live music and good times on the North York Moors.

EVOC supported the build crew and a brand new stage which must have took some serious spade work. Mother nature was looking out for us this year, beautiful sunny skies and dry trails for the majority of the weekend.

With huge elevation drops, unique natural single track and perfectly crafted berms and jumps, word around the pits was that the Ard Rock team created the best race stages on UK soil – shout out to the trail crew for delivering the goods. Special access is granted to private land for the event which means that the trails are closed at other times and not accessible.

Fastest times of the day went to Helen Gaskell and Harvey Clacherty. And style awards go so 13 year old Harry Hemmingway.