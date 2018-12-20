Antur Stiniog aims to open up three more downhill runs

Three new tracks including one green grade run

The North Wales uplift serviced gravity-fuelled mountain bike trail centre aims to expand its network with a green grade track and two other runs.

Things are looking up for one of our favourite uplift spots in Wales, Antur Stiniog above Blaenau Ffestiniog.

Antur Stiniog mountain bike centre has submitted a proposal to build three new downhill runs at their site in Blaenau Ffestiniog in North Wales helping to secure and create new jobs.

The proposed expansion is part of larger industry growth in the region that is cementing North Wales as the European capital for adventure tourism. There are currently 19 jobs at the centre – which opened in 2014 – with the potential to create another six with the expansion.

Adrian Bradley from Antur Stiniog said in a planning statement that the development would “sustain its current workforce, and create further employment in the area, and benefit local people and the community, and boost the local economy.”

Under the proposed bike trail plans, one of the new runs would include the introduction of a, ‘green’ graded beginners run.

Similar graded trails at other trail centres prove to be some of the most popular attractions and offer a way for many new members of the public to get involved with the sport.