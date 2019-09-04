7 speed, 9 speed or 13 speed? Check out these alt drivetrain options

“TRP engineers looked at the cable release lever’s ergonomics and devised a system to move it in a linear path to mimic the motion of a rider’s thumb rather than rotating away. Shift levers designed and located for optimum performance by Aaron Gwin. Enhanced grip & tactile feel built into lever paddles: embossed grooves on advance and release levers. Tool-free straight lace cable changes. Rider adjustable home position of lower lever with a 40-degree range.”

Pricing

TRP DH7 – RD

SRP $179,90

SRP €169,90

Box Three Prime 9 X-Wide 9-speed drivetrain

“More does not always mean better, and we believe that 9 is fine!

“Prime 9 combines much of the durability and reliability of the traditional 3 x 9 speed drivetrains with the simplicity of modern 1x drivetrains. This creates a bomb-proof drivetrain that is easy to set up and has a simple user experience. Prime 9 chains have internal dimensions that are compatible with modern Wide / Narrow chainrings and perform similarly to 11/12 speed chains. Externally, Prime 9 chains have dimensions similar to existing 9 speed chains. This unique geometry allows for thicker side plates than 12 speed drivetrains which resists stretching over time increasing shifting performance while decreasing wear on the cassette and chainring.

“An 11 to 50 tooth range is a large spread to cover over 9 gears, but we have tuned the gear ratios to have consistent cadence throughout the cassette range. This along with our optimized shift ramps makes for a smooth experience for any rider.

“9 speed chains have been used on drivetrains for decades. To this day they are commonly seen on some of the most torturous bike styles such as touring bikes, meant to last 1000s of miles under extreme conditions. This long-standing reputation for durability easily trumps the potential savings of a few grams, especially on arguably the most important part of the drivetrain.”

Pricing

SRP: USD $‎199.99

Rotor 1×13 13-speed hydraulic drivetrain

The world’s first hydraulically operated 13-speed drivetrain. 10-52T cassette offers 520% range. Requires proprietary Rotor rear hub.

What are the claimed benefits of hydraulic shifting? Less maintenance. Internal routing ready. A bit lighter than electric and mechanical systems.

Pricing

SRP £1,299