Prefer flow and precision to charging through gnar? Airdrop’s Filter is all about the 27.5” wheeled fun.

Want to filter more fun into your rides instead of muting trail feedback? Airdrop’s new 27.5” bike might be just the thing.

The Peak District company differs from most other boutique mountain bike brands, with a frame portfolio that doesn’t include a 29er.

Airdrop’s product philosophy believes that 27.5” wheels are all you need to enjoy steep and flowing trails. Joining Airdrop’s 200mm downhill and 155mm enduro bike options, is the 135mm Filter.

Mid-travel with the option of coil suspension

Although a 135mm 27.5” bike might appear very niched, Airdrop is convinced there are riders who value the smaller-wheeled platform’s precision, agility, and jumping ability.

The Filter is designed around a 150mm fork, setting it to a 65-degree head angle. All four sizes use a similar 430mm chainstay length, with on-trend reach geometry numbers. A size large Filter measures 475mm of reach.

An interesting frame detail is the four-bar linkage’s trunnion shock configuration – instead of the traditional eyelet mounting hardware. A benefit of this, is the ability to fit a coil-shock to the rear, such as Cane Creek’s DB Coil.

Solid build kits

Airdrop’s entry-level Luxe build kit is £3099 and runs a SRAM Eagle GX drivetrain, with G2 RS brakes. Suspension is RockShox’s Pike RC and Super Deluxe Select+ shock.

Rolling along this value build are WTB Proterra Tough i30 wheels and riders are seated on a One Up dropper.

Upgrade to the £3599 Filter Deluxe and you gain a Pike Ultimate fork, with a similar specification upgrade to the shock. The Filter Deluxe also runs a Reverb Stealth dropper. Both the entry- and mid-range Filters rolls WTB Vigilante 2.4” tyres.

The Works is Filter without compromise

If you are after a premium 27.5” Airdrop trail bike experience, that will be the Filter Works. Built with a RockShox Pike Ultimate fork and Super Deluxe Ultimate shock, the Works shifts via SRAM’s XO1 Eagle 1×12 drivetrain.

Priced at £4099, the Works rolls on DT Swiss XM481 rims, spinning Hope Pro 4 hubs. Tyre specification also differs from other Filters, with the Works using Michelin’s Wild AM Competition rubber.