Adidas has slashed a load of our favourite Five Ten MTB shoes – with up to 45% off we’d suggest stocking up for summer quickly before they’re gone

Just in time for summer riding, Adidas has a brilliant sale on its highly-rated Five Ten mountain biking shoes. We are huge fans of Five Ten here at MBR HQ and with up to 40% off, now’s the time to grab some of the best mountain bike shoes you can get – including the unbeatable Five Ten Freerider Pros with a brilliant 35% off.
Adidas also has a selection of Five Ten clothing with equally decent reductions, from riding trousers to waterproof jackets, plus off-bike casual wear – perfect for rocking the Five Ten vibe over those post-ride beers. Having had a rummage around, Adidas seems to have all the sizes, although they have certain items marked as selling fast, so we’d suggest stocking up before it’s too late.
I’ve added some of the highlights that caught my eye, below, especially those Five Ten socks – you can never have enough socks, right?
Five Ten Freerider Pro | Save 35% at Adidas
Were £130, now £84.50
It’s no secret – we love the Freerider Pro’s and you’ll be hard pushed to find a better flat pedal MTB shoe. They’ve held the best overall shoe title in our best mountain bike shoes for a longtime and when they carry a discount, worth snapping up when you can.
Read our full Five Ten Freerider Pro review.
Five Ten Trailcross Mid Pro | Save 35% at Adidas
Were £150, now £97.50
The Five Ten Trailcross Pro are a perfect mountain bike shoe for anyone seeking extra protection – they come with a padded ankle and reinforced toe box providing coverage where you need it most. They’re also lightweight and breathable – so perfect for all day riding. Featuring the renowned Five Ten grip and traction, they’ll stick like glue to the best flat pedals. We’ve reviewed the similar Gore-Tex version which are aimed at the winter boot market – but this version is a good all-rounder at a great price.
Read our full Five Ten Trailcross Mid Pro review.
Five Ten Trailcross LT | Save 40% at Adidas
Were £120, now £70
Another winner from Five Ten is its Trailcross LT shoe. It’s basically the same as the Trailcross Pro, without the extra padding, so if you like mooching about in your favourite Five Ten shoes post ride then these are a great looking shoe. The lightweight, breathable upper keeps feet cool nd protected and with plenty midsole flex they’ll still deliver efficient pedalling performance. Adidas has the Core Black and Beige discounted and there are further colours to choose with lesser discounts.
Read our review of the similar Trailcross XT shoe.
Five Ten Kestrel BOA | Save 45% at Adidas
Were £200, now £110
The Kestrel pairs XC performance with Five Ten’s gravity credentials and an ideal option as one of the best clipless shoes. Featuring a full-length sole plate it provides excellent power transfer with added pedal stability. There is plenty grip from the strategically placed stealth rubber for those hike a bike moments and the micro-adjustable BOA dial ensures a snug fit with on the fly adjustment.
Read our full Five Ten Kestrel Boa clipless shoe review.
It’s not just mountain bike shoes on offer from Adidas in its Five Ten range, there are some real bargains to be had from mountain bike socks to trail riding jerseys and everything in between. I’ve added a few highlights below that stood out for me, but it’s worth checking out the entire Adidas Five Ten Sale to see if you fancy anything in particular.
Five Ten Crew Socks 3 Pair Pack | Save 35% at Adidas
Were £15, now £9.75
The best mountain bike socks need to be technical enough for riding and cool enough for routine wear. These Adidas Five Ten socks are designed for just that. Crew length and cushioned where you need it most, they include arch support and this pack comes with three pairs in Black, Khaki and White.
Five Ten Long Sleeved Jersey | Save 30% at Adidas
Was £55, now £38.50
Show your a fan of the brand with this Five Ten long sleeved jersey, featuring a massive Five Ten logo. It has a lightweight feel for everyday riding and Adidas AEROREADY material keeps you dry and comfortable on the bike. The regular fit offers a balanced cut with room to accommodate the best elbow pads.
Five Ten All-Mountain Rain Jacket | Save 40% at Adidas
Was £180, now £108
It wouldn’t be a UK summer riding without some crazy rain, and this Five Ten All-Mountain jacket is designed to keeps you dry and on the bike. RAIN.RDY waterproofing keeps out wind and rain, while elastic cuffs, hem and hood further seal out the elements while you ride. Its lightweight build makes for easy storage when not in use, and a great option if you’re hunting out one of the best waterproof mountain bike jackets.