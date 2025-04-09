Adidas has slashed a load of our favourite Five Ten MTB shoes – with up to 45% off we’d suggest stocking up for summer quickly before they’re gone

Adidas has dropped big discounts on a huge range of Five Ten kit, including the Freerider Pro, our all time favourite MTB shoes – available with a 35% reduction.

Just in time for summer riding, Adidas has a brilliant sale on its highly-rated Five Ten mountain biking shoes. We are huge fans of Five Ten here at MBR HQ and with up to 40% off, now’s the time to grab some of the best mountain bike shoes you can get – including the unbeatable Five Ten Freerider Pros with a brilliant 35% off.

Adidas also has a selection of Five Ten clothing with equally decent reductions, from riding trousers to waterproof jackets, plus off-bike casual wear – perfect for rocking the Five Ten vibe over those post-ride beers. Having had a rummage around, Adidas seems to have all the sizes, although they have certain items marked as selling fast, so we’d suggest stocking up before it’s too late.

I’ve added some of the highlights that caught my eye, below, especially those Five Ten socks – you can never have enough socks, right?

It’s not just mountain bike shoes on offer from Adidas in its Five Ten range, there are some real bargains to be had from mountain bike socks to trail riding jerseys and everything in between. I’ve added a few highlights below that stood out for me, but it’s worth checking out the entire Adidas Five Ten Sale to see if you fancy anything in particular.