A new pump track near Leeds, dig day support on Raasay, a storage container for Bolehills, and new-rider money in Ballater: thanks PayDirt!

Trail advocacy group PayDirt has 19 new funded projects on the go now, with four in the UK, including a new pump track in Yorkshire

Grassroots cycling advocacy group PayDirt has announced the 19 new projects it will be funding after the 2023 round of applications. Four of which, are in the UK. Founded in 2020, the group was formed when several grassroots cycling projects primarily based in the US joined forces.

Today, it’s backed by over a dozen brands including GT, Stif Mountain Bikes, Santa Cruz and Juliana. It’s main aim is to introduce more people to cycling and get more of us on bikes. Currently, it helps to fund 55 cycling projects across North America, Europe and Oceania. Want some trail riding inspiration for over the winter? Either head to one of the projects below or check out our guide to 5 new UK mountain bike trails.

PayDirt projects need to know:

19 new projects to be funded have been announced

4 projects in the UK, including Bolehills BMX track, Raasay MTB Trail Association, BIW Pump Track Project and Thrive Ballater

PayDirt helps to fund trail development, fun, recreation and mobility projects, and programmes geared towards promoting inclusivity and diversity

The UK projects

You’ve probably heard of Trash Free Trails, which is one of the many projects PayDirt already helped to fund. They’ve also been a part of Tweed Valley Trail Association in helping them develop their Reservoir climb, and a number of projects under the Ride Sheffield umbrella. For 2023, well, 2024, they’ve announced that they will be backing four more UK projects. They are, the Raasay MTB Trail Association, which aims to rekindly the MTB scene on the Isle of Raasay in Scotland. PayDirt’s money will go towards funding dig days to help to maintain and expand the trails.

Bolehills BMX Track in Sheffield has also been chosen. Built in 1983, it’s the only BMX track of its size in and around Sheffield. The grant received by PayDirt is going towards a storage container facility on site, which means volunteers can more easily maintain the track and facilitate training sessions for youth groups. You can follow them on @bolehills on Instagram.

Next up is the Burley in Wharfedale (BIW) Pump Track Project. Here, PayDirt is contributing to the pump track and balance bike track for bikers, scooterers and skate boarders. It’s a prjoect that is spearheaded by a local charity, Burley in Wharfedale Community Trust. You can follow them on Instagram at @biwpumptrack.

And finally, is Thrive Ballater in Scotland. This project introduces people to cycling around Ballater, which sits on the eastern side of the Cairngorms National Park. PayDirt funding goes to the Thrive event which brings cycling lots of brands, local businesses, charities and the cycling community together to celebrate bikes. The income from this event is then invested into local cycling projects, and it falls under the ‘Programs geared at strengthening inclusive and diverse community building category’. The next event will take place on 20th to 22nd September 2024, and you can find the event on Instagram as @thriveballater.

If you know of any mountain biking or cycling projects that could fit the bill and do with some help, applications for the next round of funding opens in July 2024.