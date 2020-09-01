Details of 2021 Nukeproof Scout hardtails

The 2021 Scout brings models featuring the latest components, fresh colours and... a whole lot more stock!

2021 Nukeporoof Scout hardtails are expected in dealers from September 14th. All Scout models are available to pre-order now.

>>> Best hardtail mountain bikes under £375, £500, £750 and £1000

Nukeproof press release

Fashions and trends come and go, often going full circle, returning under the guise of “retro” or “vintage”. The hardtail mountain bike never really went “out of fashion”, just skulked into the shadows, until the time was right to re-emerge.

For many (not all), the hardtail fell victim to rapid evolution of our young hobby/ sport/ life and was cast aside to make way for full suspension magic carpet rocket ships, bikes that allowed riders to shred harder, faster and give you a little life vest when seas got a little rough. The hardtail was almost just painted with the “good entry point bike” brush. Whilst this is still true in some regards and we love a good full suspension bike, there has been a resurgence in recent years of a new breed of hardtail is amazing to witness. Their simple clean lines have been seducing riders with their charms as well as the promise of a return to minimal, raw, no fuss riding with extra-large side helping of wildness. To attract these riders a select few hardtail’s underwent a mini makeover. Beefing up in all the right places, picking exotic top shelf components and gorging on the same “long, low & slack” geometry diet and that their full suspension brethren’s have been enjoying.

The result of this remodelling is that this evolution of hardtails is much more usable and have a much wider bandwidth to operate within. They excel at everything from an everything from XC hacks, laps of the trails to shredding technical enduro/ downhill runs, this new generation are a versatile and capable lot. The Nukeproof Scout has long been part of this new romantic cohort of frames, since its origins in 2014, the Scout has been building a dedicated following made up from devoted Hardtail shredder, N+1 winter bikers through to riders just curious about Scoutin’ About.

For 2021 the Nukeproof Scout returns with its proven Hydroformed 6061 Triple-Butted Aluminium frame. Featuring a 65º head angle (66.6º when sagged), 1191mm (Large Scout 275) wheelbase and 435mm chainstays making the Scout a little corner ripping punk, excelling when pointed down trail or sending of a lip. All bikes come fitted with “trail appropriate” tyres and there is plenty of clearance for the wet dust out back (2.6” in 275 and 2.5” width in 290).

Available in 3 complete build specifications and frame only in both 27.5” & 29” wheel options (No, it’s not the same frame). To meet the demands of riders looking for a seriously capable hardtail, we are proud to introduce the new “PRO” model.

Scout 275 & 290 Pro:

The Scout Pro means business with an “over-forked” (+10mm) Rockshox Lyrik Charger RC up front. Out back, Shimano’s 12 speed 10-51t SLX drivetrain allows you to winch up the steepest inclines whilst the 4 pot SLX ensure there is plenty of stopping power to hand. All models of Scout come tubeless ready, with the Pro rolling on DT Swiss 1900 wheels, wrapped in Maxxis tyres (Assegai up front and Dissector out back). Cockpit and controls are our premium Horizon range (wide bars, short stem and comfy saddle) topped with some quality Sam Hill Signature Grips. In a return to the old school, the Pro is finished in a stunning Brushed Raw aluminium.

Frame Finish: Brushed ‘n Raw with Black decals

Fork: RockShox Lyrik Select Charger RC 150mm, 46mm Offset, BOOST, Debonair

Wheelset: DT Swiss M1900 SPLINE

Tyres: Front: Maxxis Assegai, Maxx Terra, EXO, TR/ Rear: Maxxis Dissector Maxx Terra EXO+, TR,

Crankset: Shimano SLX M7100 12-Speed

Brakes: Shimano SLX M7120, 4 Pot Brake, Resin Pads with Fins

Handlebars: Nukeproof Horizon V2 25mm Rise, Width – S780mm, M780mm, L800mm, XL800mm)

Stem: Nukeproof Horizon, 50mm, Black

Saddle: Nukeproof Horizon SL, Black/Grey

Seatpost: Brand X Ascend internal w Shimano SL-MT500-IL Remote lever, S:125mm drop; M:150mm drop; L/XL:170mm drop

Headset: Nukeproof, 44-56 IITS

Grips: Nukeproof Sam Hill Signature

SRP: £2100 (GBP)

Scout 275 & 290 Comp:

The Comp model see’s the introduction of the latest Shimano Deore 12 speed drive train and the awesome Marzocchi Bomber Z2.

Frame Finish: Concrete car park grey

Fork: Marzocchi Bomber Z2, 130mm, 44mm Offset, BOOST, RAIL Damper

Wheelset: Sun RIngle Duroc 35 Comp

Tyres: Front: Maxxis Assegai WT, Maxx Terra, EXO // TR/ Rear: Maxxis Dissector WT, Maxx Terra EXO+, TR (2.5” 290/ 2.6” 275)

Crankset: Shimano Deore M6100 12 Speed

Brakes: Shimano Deore M6120 4 pot brake

Handlebars: Nukeproof Neutron V2 25mm Rise, Width – M780mm, L800mm, XL800mm)

Stem: Nukeproof Neutron AM, 45mm, black

Saddle: Nukeproof Neutron, Black

Seatpost: Brand X Ascend internal, 31.6mm, M:150mm drop; L/XL: 170mm Drop

Headset: Nukeproof Warhead, 44-56 IITS

Grips: Nukeproof Sam Hill Signature

SRP £1550 (GBP)

Scout 275 & 290 Race:

Whilst the Race model has always been our entry point to adult bikes, it still features a bulletproof spec in all the areas you need on a hardtail. This includes the brand-new Shimano 10spd Deore drivetrain, a plush Rockshox Recon RL fork, our latest bombproof tubeless ready Nukeproof Neutron V2 hubs paired with some quality WTB rims and the same Maxxis Maxx Terra, EXO, TR Assegai and Dissector tyres as the rest of the range.

Frame Finish: Blue on blue

Fork: RockShox Recon RL 140mm, 46mm Offset, Solo air, Gloss Black,

Wheelset: Nukeproof Neutron V2 Hub built onto a 27.5” WTB STi30 TCS

Tyres: Front: Maxxis Assegai Maxx Terra, EXO, TR / Rear: Maxxis Dissector, Maxx Terra EXO+, TR,

Drivetrain: Shimano M5100 Deore 10 Speed

Brakes: Shimano MT4100

Handlebars: Nukeproof Neutron V2 25mm Rise, (Width – S780mm, M780mm, L800mm, XL800mm)

Stem: Nukeproof Neutron AM, 45mm, black

Saddle: Nukeproof Neutron, Black

Seatpost: Nukeproof Neutron, Black, 31.6mm, 400mm

Headset: Nukeproof Warhead, 44-56 IITS

Grips: Nukeproof Sam Hill Signature

SRP: £1100 (GBP)