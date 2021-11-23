How to strengthen vulnerable shoulders for mountain biking

Our Get Fit For Riding series continues with the most mobile joint in your body, the shoulder. Strengthen your most vulnerable joint to avoid injury and boost performance.

Unlike your hip joint, which we’ll cover later in the series, the socket in your shoulder is super-shallow; your arm is literally held in place by a couple of ligaments and surrounding muscles. It’s thanks to this high degree of mobility that we can reach up and grab the last box of Cheerios on the top shelf in the supermarket. It’s also what makes the shoulder joint very injury-prone.

As mountain bikers, we’re all too familiar with acute shoulder injuries like dislocations, separated AC joint and broken collar bones, all of which are related to impacts or trauma. Less obvious are the chronic problems that creep in from overuse injuries caused by sitting at a computer, driving, riding, or simply focusing too much on your mirror muscles – think big pecs and biceps. And it’s these imbalances and overuse injuries created by daily life that can leave the shoulder joint weak and injury prone.

The good news, though, is that by restoring range of motion, addressing muscular imbalances and building strong, healthy shoulders, we can mitigate most of the chronic injuries and provide some extra protection and stability when we accidentally shoulder barge a tree. As with all joints, asymmetries in shoulder function can have knock-on effects further down the kinetic chain, which is why it’s important to access each shoulder separately even though we’re going to test them at the same time. The assessments double as great shoulder stretches and we’ve also outlined some key stabilising exercises before layering on some pure strength work to really reinforce your shoulders.

Assessments

For a quick mobility test, try the following move with a broomstick, PVC pipe or towel.

With your hands wide and your elbows locked, bring the pipe or towel over your head and all the way down until it reaches your lower back. If you struggle to get over your head, you’re in serious need of some shoulder mobility conditioning.

Overhead reach

With your back against the wall, and keeping ribs down, reach directly overhead. With fists clenched and thumbs extended you should be able to touch the wall. Performing the test doubles as a great stretch to increase range of motion in the shoulders.

External rotation

In the same body position as the overhead reach, bring your elbows against the wall at 90 degrees from your torso and with palms pointing forwards. From there, rotate from your shoulder only, until your knuckles hit the wall or you can’t reach any further. The angle at which you stop is an indication of your mobility.]

Internal rotation

As above, but this time rotate downwards until your palms hit the wall or you can’t reach any further. It is common to be less mobile rotating internally but still extremely important for good shoulder function.

Stabilising exercises

Half-kneeling, bottom-up kettlebell press

In a lunge position with one knee on the floor, hold a kettlebell (bottom up) in front of you with one arm. You should have your shoulder and elbow at 90 degrees. Press the kettlebell up until you ‘lock out’ and return to the starting position.

Perform 12-15 reps each side for rounds. Rest for 2 minutes between each.

Band pull-aparts

Stand tall and brace your midline. Hold a band out in front of you with hands shoulder-width apart. Engage your scapular (shoulder blades) then pull the band until it touches your chest. Return to the starting position.

Perform 20-30 reps for three rounds with 1-2 minutes rest between each.

Strength exercises

Arnold press

In a half-kneeling position hold a dumbbell in front of you with a bent elbow at 90 degrees and palm facing your face. Press upwards while rotating the dumbbell to finish ‘locked out’ and with palm facing forward.

7-10 reps each side 3-5 rounds.

Pull-ups or ring rows

(for those with limited range of motion)

Hang from a pull-up bar with palms facing away from you, engage your scapular and hold a ‘hollow’ position though your midline (rather than passively hanging in an over-extended spinal position). Pull yourself upwards until your chin is over the bar then return to the hang position under control.

As many as you can to failure, do 3-5 sets.

Shoulder taps

With your chest facing the wall at an angle you feel safe (the more vertical you are, the harder the exercise is, so starting on the floor is easiest), hold a hollow position through your midline. Once stable, rock slightly to one side to load one shoulder, take your other hand off the ground/wall and tap your opposite shoulder. Place your hand back on the ground/wall and repeat on the other side.

Aim for time rather than reps, increasing each time you perform this movement.

Landmine press

(for those with limited range of motion)

Wedge a barbell in the corner of a room or between two weight plates. In a half kneeling position, hold the end of the barbell and press up and forwards. Lock out where your mobility allows then return to the starting position.

7-10 reps each side 3-5 rounds.

Your coach

Jonny Thompson is head coach for Fit4Racing, an online fitness programme for mtb riders. Once a forensic scientist, Jonny has devoted the last 10 years to coaching athletes from Paralympians to world number one enduro racers. His main focus with the Fit4Racing team is developing and delivering fitness programmes to pro and amateur riders.

Training the likes of Adam Brayton, Jonny also sends digital programmes to riders all over the world, many of whom ride professionally.