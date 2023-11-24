Some of our top-rated MTBs are in Canyon’s secret Black Friday sale

Always good value even at full price, Canyon's stealth Black Friday sale has some treasures on sale at bargain prices.
We’ve tested absolutely stacks of Canyon mountain bikes, and the German direct-sales giant consistently racks up high scores in many of those reviews. Bikes like the Spectral have won our Trail Bike of the Year test multiple times. The Spectral:ON was our 2023 Direct-Sales E-Bike of the Year. And we’ve had an absolute ball shredding the hell out of the unique Spectral 125. Now, all of these models and more are on sale with up to 26% off for a very limited time – the clock is literally ticking down when you click on the Canyon website. Obviously Canyon is not the only brand getting in on the Black Friday act, as the bike market is flooded with excess stock and both brands and retailers try to clear the decks into 2024. You can find all the best black friday mountain bike deals we’ve spotted on our main hub page.
In terms of the Canyon stealth sale, here are the bikes that really caught our eye. So that’s bikes we’ve actually ridden and rated over the last couple of years, not just bikes with massive headline discounts. And we don’t actually earn any affiliate commission from Canyon, so there’s nothing in it for us other than making sure you don’t miss out on a bargain.
Canyon Spectral:ON CF9 | Save £1,900 at Canyon
Was
£7,149, now £5,249
We awarded the CF9 our 2023 Direct-Sales E-Bike of the Year award mainly for its playful handling and infectious ride quality. And since then it’s got even better, with the upgraded Shimano EP801 motor and wireless SRAM GX AXS T-Type transmission. Choose between 720Wh or 900Wh battery. Oh, and that new silver paint looks sizzling hot!
Read our full review of the Canyon Spectral:ON CF9
Canyon Stoic 2 | Save £180 at Canyon
Was
£999, now £719
Although it arrived to0 late to compete in our 2023 Hardtail of the Year test, the Canyon Stoic 2 impressed our Bike Test Editor, Alan Muldoon, when he reviewed it later. Scoring it an excellent 9/10, he said: “Canyon offers a modern frame platform on which to upgrade, so it’s right up there in the mix with the best of them”. And with £180 off, that’s enough to fund a dropper post for starters.
Read our full review of the Canyon Stoic 2
Canyon Spectral 125 CF7 | Save £580 at Canyon
Was
£2,899, now £2,319
The Canyon Spectral 125 is a bike that’s difficult to understand until you ride it. Then you won’t be able to get off it. Short travel, but not particularly light. It has the geo and attitude of an enduro bike, but doesn’t dilute your connection to the trail in the slightest. As Bike Test Editor Alan Muldoon put it, “it’s the mountain bike equivalent of barefoot shoes, just way cooler.”
Read our full review of the Canyon Spectral 125 CF9
Canyon Neuron 6 | Save £300 at Canyon
Was
£2,899, now £2,319
I was not a fan of the old Canyon Neuron: too safe; too conservative; too stuffy. But the new one is a revelation, providing efficiency and smiles in equal measure. When I tested it earlier in the year, I summed it up by saying: “Canyon has performed an impressive U-turn with the new Neuron. From a bike that I couldn’t wait to give back, to one that I couldn’t stop riding. The latest Neuron is versatile, affordable and a total blast to ride, as happy hitting enduro tracks and sending jumps as racking up the miles on a multi-day ride.”
Read our full review of the Canyon Neuron 6
There’s loads more great bikes on offer at Canyon right now, but these are our handpicked deals for bikes that we’ve spent many hours and miles riding.