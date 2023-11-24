Some of our top-rated MTBs are in Canyon’s secret Black Friday sale

Always good value even at full price, Canyon's stealth Black Friday sale has some treasures on sale at bargain prices.

We’ve tested absolutely stacks of Canyon mountain bikes, and the German direct-sales giant consistently racks up high scores in many of those reviews. Bikes like the Spectral have won our Trail Bike of the Year test multiple times. The Spectral:ON was our 2023 Direct-Sales E-Bike of the Year. And we’ve had an absolute ball shredding the hell out of the unique Spectral 125. Now, all of these models and more are on sale with up to 26% off for a very limited time – the clock is literally ticking down when you click on the Canyon website. Obviously Canyon is not the only brand getting in on the Black Friday act, as the bike market is flooded with excess stock and both brands and retailers try to clear the decks into 2024. You can find all the best black friday mountain bike deals we’ve spotted on our main hub page.

In terms of the Canyon stealth sale, here are the bikes that really caught our eye. So that’s bikes we’ve actually ridden and rated over the last couple of years, not just bikes with massive headline discounts. And we don’t actually earn any affiliate commission from Canyon, so there’s nothing in it for us other than making sure you don’t miss out on a bargain.