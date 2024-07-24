Rapha is having a 40% off summer sale on mountain bike clothing… here are our picks

The British cycling kit brand has slashed prices on MTB kit, including jerseys, pants, and hip packs - here's what we think is worth checking out.
Rapha has made a name for itself in the mountain bike world over the last few years, after being synonymous with road cycling previously. It has nailed its MTB kit, even if it can be a little spendy at full price. But, it’s having a summer sale with some items up to 40% off, so we’ve picked out the best bargains.
26% off Rapha’s Lightweight Trail T-Shirt! Was
£65, now £48
The Rapha Lightweight Trail T-Shirt has some excellent breathability and sweat-wicking properties. It is, as the name suggests, pretty lightweight, too. Mick felt that it worked better than some rivals, even as a mid-layer under a waterproof. Read our full review of the Rapha Lightweight Trail T-Shirt here.
25% off Rapha’s Trail Hip Pack! Was
£70, now £52
No matter how good the clothes are, mountain bike hip packs are a whole other kettle of fish – and Rapha has once again nailed it. We found it didn’t creep up or move around after a day’s riding, and offered enough storage space for our essentials. Read our full review of the Rapha MTB Trail Hip Pack here.
25% off Rapha’s Women’s Trail Fast and Light Shorts! Was
£100, now £75
If you’re after a lightweight pair of summer shorts across a range of women’s sizes from XXS, then these could be a contender. The silhouette is flattering and there’s a nice stretch in the waistband for comfort. Read our full review of the Rapha Women’s Trail Fast and Light Shorts here.
25% off Rapha’s Men’s Trail Lightweight Pants! Was
£120, now £90
Pants? In summer? We say yes – not least because the trails feel more overgrown than ever. Rapha’s Trail Lightweight Pants are stretchy and offer good temperature regulation for the summer months. We don’t think the fabric is quite as durable as their Trail Pant, but if you want that extra protection for your legs in summer, these are a no brainer. Read our full review of the Rapha Trail Lightweight Pants here.
25% off Rapha’s Women’s Trail Lightweight Tank! Was
£55, now £41
If you’re someone who wants something a bit more technical than a cotton t-shirt to wear on the bike this summer, then the Women’s Trail Lightweight Tank is worth a punt. It’s sleek and fashionable, and looks different to most MTB short sleeve kit. Its use of a mesh-material on the bottom half is useful for sweltering climbs, too. Read our full review of the Rapha Women’s Trail Lightweight Tank here.