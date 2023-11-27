Last minute Cyber Monday deals include these Madison DTE waterproof trousers for just £49.99

Normally a dry bum through the winter is priceless, but on Cyber Monday at Leisure Lakes these 3-layer winter pants just got 58% more affordable.

Cyber Monday’s sales are now in full swing, and the clock is ticking before many of the deals expire, so you need to be quick to secure the last of the bargains. Bargains like these Madison DTE 3-Layer Waterproof pants on sale for just £49.99, down from £119.99. If this winter continues to be as wet as it has been so far, these bargain strides will be worth their weight in gold, rather than soaked in mud and spray.

The 3-layer construction of these Madison DTE pants means they’re durable and comfortable against bare skin. While in terms of performance, the fabric is rated at a decent 20,000mm for waterproofness and 20,000g for breathability – in our experience these ratings are good enough to put them among the best trousers for winter mountain biking, as long as the temperatures are in low single digits.

Stacked with features, the Madison DTE pants use a sturdy and secure ratchet waist closure, so there’s no need to worry about the barn door flying open when you land a drop or get off the back of the saddle. Madison has added a high waist band to help prevent mud and spray dropping down your back into the pants – no one wants that – and there’s a gripper print on the inside of the waist band to stop them sliding around. Zip pockets ensure your valuables are kept safe, and the articulated knees are cut generously to allow for knee pads underneath.

All-in, these Madison DTE waterproof trousers look like the perfect foil to wet and muddy winter trails, allowing you to get your weekly fix without riding around with the mountain biking equivalent of a soggy nappy.